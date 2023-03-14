Adeolu Adeyemo, Osogbo

The Osun state Governor, Senator Ademola Adeleke has commissioned the completed 10.5KM Osogbo-Ikirun roads, assuring residents of the state that, his administration will accelerate infrastructural development.

The newly-rehabilitated Osogbo-Ikirun- Ila Odo (KWSB) Road from Osogbo Steel Rolling Company to Okanlawon Petrol Filling Station Ikirun, relieving the residents of traffic burden, as the road will improved connectivity and solved traffic congestion in the area.

In his address at the Programme held in Ikirun, the state governor said that the project serve as a proof to assure people of the State about his administration’s commitment in just 100 days in office to the infrastructural development across the nooks and crannies of the State.

Adeleke vowed that his administration would not abandon any meaningful on-going projects embarked upon by the previous administration Saying, “Today signifies another landmark in the annals of history of our dear state. This Government has been able to meet the yearnings and aspirations of her citizens for a good road linking Osogbo-Ikirun within her first 100days in office.

“This road project commenced on 9th January, 2013 under the administration of Ogbeni Rauf Adesoji Aregbesola, with the First Phase from Old Garage to Osogbo Steel Rolling Company which was commissioned on 19th November, 2018. The immediate past Governor is a member of the same political party as his predecessor, paid lip service to the project at the detriment of the entire populace of Osun State.

“There is no gainsaying, my administration commenced about 100 days ago and I made a covenant with God and the people of Osun State that all the meaningful ongoing projects embarked upon by the previous administration would not be abandoned, but would be completed in record time.

“Today’s event heralds a clear testimony of my covenant. I am further assuring you today that another phase of this project will commence immediately.

“I, therefore, want to use this project as proof to assure the entire people of Osun State about my administration’s commitment to the accelerated infrastructure development across the nooks and crannies of the State.

“It is no more news that my administration had commenced other twelve (12) road projects across the State, provision of boreholes in all the 332 Wards across the State, and renovation of all the hospitals across the State in the last 100 days. ”

Also speaking the construction company CEO, Sammy Adigun, said that the road marks a major milestone in the development agenda of the state.





He said “The Osogbo-Ikirun-Ila odo Road which we are commissioning today and which Sammya Nig Ltd is privileged to be the Contractor is a very important Arterial Road Infrastructure to Osun state. The Road connects the Northern and Southern parts of Nigeria and interconnects 3 states and about 6 Local Government Areas, several Towns, and villages.