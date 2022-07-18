Adeleke betrays emotion over late brother, dedicates election victory to him 

The governor-elect in Osun State, Senator Ademola Adeleke, on Monday evening betrayed emotion while discussing his victory in the just-concluded governorship election and the support he got from his family for his growth and success, saying he dedicated the election victory to his late brother and former governor of the state, Senator Isiaka Adeleke.

Senator Isiaka Adeleke became the civilian governor of Osun State in 1992.

Speaking on Channels Television interview on Monday, the governor-elect broke down in tears while recounting the impact his late brother had on him and how it propelled him to victory.

It took him some seconds before he could put himself together before sharing with an emotion-laden voice what Senator Isiaka represented for him and Osun State.

Speaking about his victory in the just-concluded governorship election, Adeleke revealed that his victory was very important to him because of the late Isiaka.

According to him, Isiaka died in his pursuit to be governor to save the people of Osun State from misrule and hardship.

“His (Isiaka’s) spirit still lives. He died for this cause. He wanted to be the governor to save our people from slavery. Look at what happened; he died because of this cause.”