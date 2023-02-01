Adeleke approves stadium for Tinubu, asks residents to stay away from evil hands

Osun State Government has approved the use of the Osogbo stadium for the All Progressive Congress (APC) presidential rally even though the former governor did not approve such usage for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) when he was in power.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, the State Government declared that the stadium was approved to manage the tense security atmosphere in Osun state directing security and other agencies to ensure maximum security at the stadium.

Consequently, the State Governor, Senator Ademola Adeleke has directed the state police command and the Department of State Services(DSS) to enforce state directives to ensure peace and tranquillity across the state.

Additionally, Adeleke further directed Osun indigenes to remain peaceful and calm while at the same time warning against any attempt to create conflict in the state.

Meanwhile, the government of Osun state has called on residents of the state to stay away from the presidential rally of the APC at Osogbo on Thursday, describing those coming for the campaign as violence-prone.

In a statement issued on Wednesday evening, the State Government urged residents to avoid the venue of the rally and alleged that there are credible reports that the APC has imported thugs to the state.

“The APC has imported their agents of death. There is the likelihood they may engage in fights and brawls. It is important for our people to stay safe, away from the assemblage of evil hands”, the statement affirmed.

