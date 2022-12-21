Adeleke approves payment of December salaries, pensions

Osun state Governor, Senator Ademola Adeleke has approved the payment of December 2022 salaries and pensions.

This was made known in a statement by his spokesperson, Mallam Olawale Rasheed in Osogbo.

He hinted that the payment covers all Ministries, Departments and Agencies(MDAs) as well as secondary and primary school teachers, tertiary institutions, local government staff and retirees among others.

“As the cleaning up of state finance continues, His Excellency, the state governor restated his commitment to fulfilling the obligations of the state to workers on the payroll of Osun state.

“I have as a priority number one the welfare of workers especially our civil and public servants. Our workers should rest assured that all issues affecting their welfare will continue to receive urgent attention from the state. That is the first item on my administration’s five-point agenda,” he affirmed.

