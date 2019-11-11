Adelabu vs Makinde: Oyo APC lauds Appeal Court ruling, calls for calm

Following the Monday verdict of the Appellate Court, sitting in Ibadan, which decided on the prayers of its gubernatorial candidate in the 2019 general election, the All Progressives Congress in Oyo State has reaffirmed its strong belief in the Judiciary being the pillar of hope for the sustenance of democracy.

The Court of Appeal found that the judgement of the lower tribunal which dismissed the petition of the APC’s gubernatorial candidate, Chief Adebayo Adelabu, challenging the election of Engr. Oluseyi Makinde, of the Peoples Democratic Party, as the Governor of Oyo State in the election held on 9th March 2019 was perverse and therefore set the Judgement aside.

While reacting to the development through a statement issued by its Assistant Publicity Secretary, Prince Ayobami Adejumo, Oyo APC lauded the Appellate Court’s Judges for their pronouncement which validated the claims of the plaintiffs in the matter before it but “regretted that the good people of the state would still have to wait for the final adjudication on the case before our candidate could reclaim his mandate.

“The verdict given on Monday was unambiguous, apt and sound enough to convince any informed mind about the genuineness of our claim that Makinde’s declaration as the winner of the March 9 poll was done by INEC in error. The results announced were ridiculously inflated and there is no way such conspiracy could stand the test of proper scrutiny as this was just confirmed by the Appellate Court.

“While we use this opportunity to salute the court for living up to its responsibility as the last hope of the common man, we are appealing to the good people of the state including Oyo APC faithful and other key stakeholders to remain calm and resist being provoked, in whatever way or form, by the PDP government and its agents who are apparently occupying the Agodi Government House on a borrowed time.

“Obviously, the next line of action is for us as a party and our gubernatorial hopeful to approach the Supreme Court for perfection of the landmark verdict delivered by the Court of Appeal today and, by the special grace of God, we shall obtain favourable judgment from the Apex Court as only this would lend credence to the fact Nigeria’s democratic practice is premised on free and fair elections as well as the rule of law.

“In the history of our dear state, we are witnessing another era when the conspiracy of a small clique has slowed down the progress of the majority. All we want to do at this crucial time is to urge our party faithful, other key stakeholders and the good people of the state to be prayerful and watchful as the whole world expects the final determination in our favour at the Apex Court in no distant time to enable the Pacesetter State rise again,” APC added.