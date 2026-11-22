The Modupe Adelabu Political Family is set to mobilise supporters from across Ekiti State for a grand flag-off ceremony in support of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Vice-President Kashim Shettima’s 2027 re-election bid.

The rally, scheduled for Thursday, November 26, at the Mini Pavilion, Fajuyi, Ado-Ekiti, is expected to draw members of the political family from all 16 local government areas of the state.

The event, according to the organisers, is aimed at demonstrating political unity, grassroots mobilisation and commitment to the Tinubu-Shettima re-election project ahead of the 2027 general election.

The ceremony will be hosted by the Chairman of the Governing Board of the National Examinations Council (NECO), Prof. Modupe Adeola Adelabu, who leads the political family.

Ekiti State Governor, Biodun Oyebanji, is expected to attend as chief host, while former Governor Segun Oni is listed as the special guest of honour.

The Deputy Governor, Monisade Christianah Afuye, will serve as the mother of the day, while Otunba Ladi Owolabi is chairman of the planning committee.

The organisers said the gathering would provide a platform for members and supporters of the political family to reaffirm their support for the Renewed Hope Agenda and strengthen their mobilisation efforts towards the 2027 elections.

They described the ceremony as a significant step in consolidating the political structure of the Adelabu family across the state, with representatives from the 16 local government areas expected to participate.

The event is scheduled to begin at 10am.

The political family, in its mobilisation message, declared its readiness to rally behind the Tinubu-Shettima ticket, describing the gathering as a demonstration of unity and commitment to the administration’s political aspirations.

The flag-off ceremony is expected to bring together political stakeholders, party loyalists and supporters of the President and Vice-President in Ekiti State.