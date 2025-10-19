Adelabu moves to end 15 years of epileptic power supply in Ibarapa

The Minister of Power and 2027 All Progressive Congress (APC), governorship aspirant in Oyo State, Chief Adebayo Adelabu l, has said that he is ready to end the 15 years of epileptic power supply in Ibarapa region of Oyo State.

Adelabu, said residents of the zone would begin to see improvement in electricity supply because the Ministry of Power has secured fund for the completion of three power substations in the zone.

Speaking in Eruwa in Ibarapa East Local Government while meeting APC leaders and other stakeholders in Ibarapa zone, the Minister noted that adequate electricity supply in Ibarapa region has became major concern to him.

Ibarapa zone consists of seven towns namely: Eruwa, Lanlate, Igboora, Idere, Ayete, Tapa, and Igangan.

Adelabu, promised to complete the three power substations before he leaves office as Minister, adding that work will commence on them in the next one week.

He said: “We’ve identified and diagnosed the issue of electricity in Ibarapa. Previously, the challenge was scarce resources, but we have now secured the release of sufficient funds to complete the substation in Ibarapa and upgrade the existing infrastructure.

“As you can see, we have started delivering transformers as part of our efforts. Similarly, we’ve begun lighting up road sides and major clusters. Ibarapa, please relax; I give you my word that the project will be completed and commissioned before I leave office.”

Meanwhile, Adelabu, during his consultation meeting with stakeholders of the party in five local governments in Ibadan city, urged leaders, stakeholders and members of the party to embrace genuine reconciliation ahead of the 2027 general elections in the state.

The Minister said the step became necessary so that members of the party can be in unity, speak with one voice and reclaim power from the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) come 2027.

According to him, all party members should set aside their differences and forged an alliance ahead of the 2027 elections in the state.

The Minister, who said his governorship ambition is not a do or die affair, maintained that the state belongs to progressive and must return to the progressive fold in 2027.

He said: “Let there be internal democracy in our party, there shouldn’t be multiple list for our Ward Congresses, Local Government and State Congresses.

“The party should begin credible reconciliation where everyone is carried along, I’m ready to devote my time to the peace, progress and development of our dear party.”

