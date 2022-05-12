Adelabu, Folarin’s statements, mere outbursts of power-thirsty politicians ― Oyo PDP

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Oyo State has described recent statements by governorship aspirants of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Chief Adebayo Adelabu and Senator Teslim Folarin against the Governor Seyi Makinde government as mere outbursts of power-thirsty politicians.

In a statement by the state publicity secretary of the Oyo PDP, Akeem Olatunji, the party cautioned Adelabu and Folarin against reckless and unguarded utterances against the governor as part of 2023 politicking.

While condemning the comments by the APC governorship aspirants, the PDP said the APC will, in 2019, suffer a worse loss than it did in 2019.

It will be recalled that while Adelabu had on Monday said Makinde was isolated politically and cannot win an election again, Folarin on Tuesday said the Makinde government had failed in all sectors of the economy and had nothing to offer the state other than impoverish it.

The PDP chided the assertions by Adelabu and Folarin as one that showed political ignorance and naivety.

The party said it was baffled that rather than the aspirants using their public events to market themselves to the people of the state, they resorted to attacking the person of Governor Seyi Makinde who they said is a benchmark for good governance.





Furthermore, the PDP said the APC was resorting to sheer false propaganda and cannot be taken seriously by any serious-minded Nigerian.

The party warned against a campaign of calumny and actions capable of heating up the polity ahead of the 2023 general elections.

The PDP’s statement read, “It is sad and very pathetic that Nigeria’s political space in the state is experiencing such shameful dance of macabre by those who should continue to beg for forgiveness from the good people of Oyo state upon which undeserved terror and unspeakable hardship were unleashed for eight uninterrupted years.

“It is ridiculously fascinating if not funny to state that such abnormality in our political setting can only be sustained in an environment like ours where desperate and power-thirsty politicians take full advantage of political orphans gasping for air for survival so much that they don’t care even if Satan comes out of hell to declare for governorship seat on the platform of the APC.

“For the sake of political education, Adelabu and Folarin should first secure their party’s mandate or how do we explain a situation where aspirants go to their respective governorship declaration venues to attack a performing governor with sheer falsehood instead of telling the world and their party stakeholders what they have, if any, to offer, different from the unrivalled failure APC recorded for eight requiring total forgiveness from the good people of the state.

“Adelabu kept screaming prompt payment of salaries is not an achievement but as a member of the last administration, failed to explain to the world why not only civil servants but also pensioners and retirees were made to suffer deliberate refusal to pay same salaries for over a year thereby mocking the state workforce and turning them to beggars in their own state while others died while pursuing what rightly belongs to them.

“Penkele said Makinde’s government has achieved nothing in education. It is obvious he still lives in self-denial of obvious reality and delusion because the combined force of Late Ajimobi as governor and Tinubu as the pro-chancellor of the Ladoke Akintola University of Technology of Technology (LAUTECH) for eight whole years could not achieve what Governor Makinde has achieved with the acquisition of sole ownership, adequate funding, improved course accreditation and others still counting all under three years.

“Penkele further affirmed his unbridled desperation and political nativity when he alleged Makinde for completing uncompleted projects of the last administration.

“That further proves to the world what calibre of political neophyte he is because any informed politician knows that a new government inherits both assets and liabilities and it takes only a genuine leader with clear blueprints like Governor Makinde who has greatly reduced wastage by completing uncompleted works before starting new ones.

“Even visually and hearing impaired persons know a cheap lie told for the fun of it just to be seen to be talking in the absence of nothing to say that Makinde’s education policy and programs for public primary and secondary schools have not yielded results when in actual fact Oyo state has moved in qualitative education rating from 26 as inherited from APC government out of 36 in the country to 11 as we speak under Governor Makinde, while out of school children have continued to reduce drastically because of the free, quality, and compulsory education for every child policy.

“Teslim Folarin shamelessly accused Governor Makinde of insecurity in the state but failed to perform his primary duty of representation by channelling the same energy to the APC led government in the red chambers as his other colleagues like Senator Smart Adeyemi and others who were against partisan politics rose against the failure of the FG in defence of their people in their various state as a result of the politically motivated insecurity in the country.

“Folarin and Adelabu also accused Makinde of appointing Alhaji Mukaila Lamidi popularly known as Auxiliary as the Chairman, Oyo State Park Management System but failed to mention that both Ondo state and Lagos states have adopted Makinde’s template in their various states. It is not new to try to demarket your perceived political threat but this level of low that we currently witness is bewildering in our dear Oyo State.”

IN CASE YOU MISSED THESE FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE