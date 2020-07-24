Adelabu faults Makinde over plan to float N100bn infrastructure bond

The governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the 2019 elections in Oyo State, Chief Bayo Adelabu, has faulted the decision of Governor Seyi Makinde to float N100billion bond to fund certain medium and long term infrastructural projects.

The State Executive Council on Tuesday approved the accessing of the bond for construction of strategic roads, upgrade of hospitals, development of Ibadan Dry Port and rail corridor, among others.

Adelabu, in a statement on Thursday, said the Makinde-led administration needed to explain the mode of repayment, warning that the bond was capable of driving the state into financial insolvency and economic slavery.

“A number of facts about this proposed bond need to be disclosed by the government for financial transparency. This will enable the stakeholders to be clear as to the real implications of this step.

“For example, what is the likely interest rate on the bond? What is the proposed tenor of the bond? What is the source of repayment of the bond? What is the regularity of interest servicing on the bond? What is the mode of principal repayment, instalment or bullet? What is the implication of a default on interest and principal? What are the financial returns on these projects?

“If any, who are the parties (consultants) to the bond issue? What are their commissions? What are the other issuing expenses and what is the net receivable on the bond after deducting the issuing expenses?

“These and others are the questions begging for answers. I am very sure that in the process of providing the answers, the government, the citizens and the approving authorities at the federal level will discover that this intended action of Oyo State government is either not well thought out or wicked,” he said.

The former Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) deputy governor said much as he agreed with the Ibadan local airport, listed as part of projects to be funded with the bond, needed to be upgraded to international standard, all Governor Makinde needed to do was lobby the Federal Government through the minister and National Assembly members to have it undertaken by the Federal Government.

He noted that the Federal Government had expressed non-readiness to refund expenditure incurred by states on federal assets.

“On the circular road, what has happened to the public-private partnership arrangement left behind by our late revered leader, former Governor Abiola Ajimobi? A project of that duration and magnitude should never be funded by the state government fund. It should be handled as a commercial self-liquidating project with private sector funding on a BOT (Build-Operate-Transfer) basis.

“For the Iseyin-Ogbomosho road and Ajia/Ife road/Amuloko road listed, these are reasonably short length road infrastructures that can be gradually funded from the annual state road budget at a reasonable pace without issuing a commercial bond

“Does the government have plans to toll these roads? While I agree that these are important roads that must be done, there is no urgency in funding,” he said.

