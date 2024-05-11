The Minister of Power, Chief Adebayo Adelabu, on Saturday distributed over 10,000 bags of rice to students, labour unions, members of market associations and other beneficiaries in Oyo State.

The food palliative according to him was part of the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Tinubu’s federal government-led administration.

Beneficiaries of the palliative include Mogajis in Ibadanland, market association, Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Oyo State Chapter, Nigeria Union Journalist (NUJ), Oyo State Council, TAMPAN, professional body and students among others.

Speaking in Ibadan during the handing over of the rice, Adelabu stated that the rice was from the presidency to alleviate the suffering of people and improve their standard of living.

ALSO READ: Delta: Federal Poly Orogun matriculates 150 in maiden academic programme

He said President Tinubu is aware of the suffering of Nigerians and has assured that the hardship is temporary, saying Nigerians will continue to enjoy the dividends of his administration.

He said: “President Tinubu has decided to give us our own share in Oyo State, the palliative has no political correlation but in furtherance of good governance.

“We will ensure the distribution is transparent and cut across every religious, traditional, ethnic associations and other residents in the state and that is why we decided to make it transparent.

“I want to urge the people to continue to support Tinubu’s administration, all we need from you is your continued prayers for God to guide us and ensure we make the country better than we met it.

“This is phase one of the food security as part of the renewed hope agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, we shall be witnessing the distribution regularly and as much as we get supply from Abuja, we shall not hoard it but distribute it evenly.”

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE