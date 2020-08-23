Adekunle Gold, DJ Cuppy rain music on fans

Fans of music are left drenched with music as Adekunle Gold and DJ Cuppy release their respective EP and album on same day.

One would be forgiven to think that COVID-19 is over with the rate albums are being announced and released, particularly in the month of August.

On Friday, popular singer, Adekunle Gold, announced the release of his long awaited Extended Play (EP) entitled ‘Afro Pop Vol. 1’ as fans continue to laud how he has evolved into mainstream Afropop from his ‘Orente’ days.

In similar vein, popular disc jockey and daughter of billionaire businessman, Florence Otedola, popular as DJ Cuppy, announced the release of her maiden project, ‘Original Copy’

DJ Cuppy who already has multiple singles to her name appears intentional on clearing doubts about her artistry with the new album. Reactions that trail her album suggest that her album is one which will rule the airwaves for some time.

R also gathered that Tiwa Savage is set to release another album, entitled ‘

Celia’ in the coming week with the singer set to consolidate her reputation as the queen of Afrobeats.

