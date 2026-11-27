The governorship candidate of the Allied Peoples Movement (APM) in Oyo State, Hon. Bimbo Adekanmbi, has unveiled the Omituntun 3.0 manifesto, promising to consolidate the achievements of Governor Seyi Makinde’s administration and pursue sustainable development if elected in 2027.

Adekanmbi unveiled the manifesto at Felicia Hall, Jogor Centre, Ibadan, describing it as a development agenda designed to sustain the achievements of Omituntun 1.0 and 2.0 while introducing new priorities in the state’s development.

He said the manifesto was built on the principle that governance must be driven by measurable results and accountability.

“Omituntun 3.0 is founded on the principle that every promise made must be matched by performance. Everything we say and promise, we must execute completely,” he said.

Adekanmbi explained that the manifesto contained seven anchor pillars, 11 enabling pillars, a governing compact, a first 100-day action plan and accountability mechanisms.

He identified electricity, transport infrastructure, digital skills, education, revenue generation, security and civil service transformation as key areas of focus.

On electricity, he said the state had an estimated energy demand of 350 megawatts, against an available supply of 183 megawatts, leaving a gap of 167 megawatts to be addressed.

He also promised to improve road connectivity to facilitate the movement of agricultural produce from rural communities to urban centres and expand digital skills opportunities for youths.

“Wherever Seyi Makinde’s administration reaches before handing over, that exact spot is where we will pick up the baton and keep running,” he said.

Earlier, the Secretary to the State Government, Professor Musbau Babatunde, said the development of Omituntun 3.0 followed the successful implementation of the previous two development programmes.

He recalled that Omituntun 1.0 was conceptualised in 2018 as a roadmap for accelerated development, while Omituntun 2.0 introduced tourism, solid minerals and economic development.

He said the latest manifesto incorporated public service transformation and the digital economy, with implementation milestones covering the first three months, six months and subsequent years of the proposed administration.

“We want Omituntun 3.0 to be an evolution of progress and shared prosperity, to consolidate our achievements into sustainable prosperity and inclusive growth,” Babatunde said.

The Speaker of the Oyo State House of Assembly, Adebo Ogundoyin, urged party leaders and supporters to mobilise voters across the state’s 33 local government areas for the actualisation of the programme.

“The actualisation of Omituntun 3.0 is in our hands, not just in the hands of the candidates,” he said.

Also speaking, the Oyo State Chairman of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) Comrade Kayode Martins, said regular payment of workers’ salaries remained an important means of reducing poverty and redistributing wealth.

“One major way to redistribute wealth, to reduce poverty, is when you pay workers adequately,” he said.

Businessman Femi Babalola, who described Adekanmbi as a man of character and competence, said he had known the governorship candidate for about 15 years and could attest to his understanding of Oyo State and the private sector.

“I will vouch for your character. I will vouch for your competence and I will vouch for your knowledge of Oyo State,” he said.

The Chairman of the APM Council of Elders, Baba Saka Balogun, also called for unity among party members, expressing confidence in Adekanmbi’s candidacy and the party’s chances in the 2027 governorship election.