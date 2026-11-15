Adekanmbi to Alli: Prepare concession speech ahead of 2027 election

The Oyo State governorship candidate of the Allied Peoples Movement (APM), Hon. Bimbo Adekanmbi, has challenged his All Progressives Congress (APC) counterpart, Senator Sharafadeen Alli, to begin preparing his concession speech ahead of the February 6, 2027 governorship election.

Adekanmbi expressed confidence in his chances at the poll, saying the APC candidate would have no option but to congratulate him after the election.

“I look forward to Senator Alli’s congratulatory message because he cannot escape defeat,” Adekanmbi said.

He spoke following the APM governorship campaign flag-off held at the Durbar Stadium, Oyo, on Saturday.

In a statement issued by Dr Sulaimon Olanrewaju, Co-Director, Media and Publicity of the Oyo State APM Campaign Council (OYSACC), the council dismissed the criticism of the rally by the Senator Sharafadeen Alli Campaign Organisation (SSACO), describing its assessment of the event as an attempt at political self-deception.

OYSACC disputed SSACO’s claim that the rally recorded poor attendance, insisting that the event attracted thousands of supporters, party members, community leaders, youths and women from different parts of the state.

“The truth is simple: SSACO saw the crowd, Oyo people saw the crowd, the media saw the crowd, and the entire state saw the crowd,” the council said.

It added that describing the rally as poorly attended was “the biggest political joke of the year.”

The council further argued that the reaction of the APC campaign organisation showed that it was concerned about the growing acceptance of the APM and Adekanmbi’s candidacy.

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“If the rally was truly a failure, as SSACO claims, why are they so rattled? Why devote an entire statement to an event they insist was insignificant?” it asked.

OYSACC maintained that the turnout reflected the support generated by Governor Seyi Makinde’s administration and the confidence of residents in Adekanmbi’s promise of continuity, development and inclusive governance.

It also criticised SSACO for allegedly concentrating on the size of the crowd rather than presenting its candidate’s programmes and policy proposals to the electorate.

“A serious campaign organisation would be discussing jobs, infrastructure, security, agriculture and economic growth. Unfortunately, SSACO appears more interested in counting chairs, editing photographs in its imagination and inventing narratives that collapse under the weight of evidence,” the statement said.

The council urged political parties and their candidates to focus on issues that affect residents rather than trading accusations over campaign attendance.

It reiterated its commitment to an issue-based campaign, saying it would continue to engage voters and present its vision for the state ahead of the 2027 election.

“The road to 2027 has begun. While others are struggling to explain away an obvious success, we remain focused on engaging the people, presenting our vision and building the broad coalition that will deliver victory,” OYSACC said.

The council added that the enthusiasm displayed at the Oyo rally reflected what it described as growing support for Adekanmbi across the state.