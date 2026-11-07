Adekanmbi to Alli: Oyo gov’ship seat not reward for poor Senate performance

The governorship candidate of the Allied Peoples Movement (APM) in Oyo State, Bimbo Adekanmbi, has challenged Senator Sharafadeen Alli to publish his legislative scorecard, saying his ambition to govern the state must be backed by verifiable achievements in the National Assembly.

Adekanmbi, in a statement issued on Saturday by the Co-Director of Media and Publicity of the Oyo State APM Campaign Council, Dr Sulaimon Olanrewaju, said the people of the state would not reward what he described as legislative incompetence with an elevation to the Agodi Government House.

The APM candidate expressed concern that Alli, who represents Oyo South Senatorial District, was relying more on references to political offices he had occupied in the past than on his performance in the Senate.

He argued that anyone seeking higher political office must first demonstrate competence and deliver measurable results in their current assignment.

“The people of Oyo State cannot be persuaded to reward underperformance with elevation. The question before the electorate is simple: if a senator cannot point to a compelling record of achievements while representing one senatorial district, apart from billboards, on what basis should he be entrusted with the responsibility of governing an entire state?” he asked.

Adekanmbi said the governorship should not be regarded as a reward for political longevity or a succession of political positions, but as an office that requires proven capacity, accountability, and effective service delivery.

He added: “Public office is not a ladder on which inadequate performance is rewarded with promotion. The governorship of Oyo State should be reserved for individuals whose records clearly demonstrate impact, innovation, accountability and results.

“The governorship is not a retirement benefit for political veterans, nor is it a consolation prize for occupying public office.”

The APM campaign council said Alli owed the people of Oyo South and the state a comprehensive account of his stewardship, including his legislative contributions, constituency projects, empowerment programmes, and other interventions.

It questioned why the senator had not made his achievements in the National Assembly the centrepiece of his political engagements ahead of the 2027 governorship election.

“What the people want to hear from Senator Alli is not a catalogue of offices previously occupied. They want to know what he has done with the mandate they entrusted to him.

“They want evidence of effective representation. They want to see transformative constituency projects, legislative achievements, youth empowerment programmes, economic interventions and development initiatives that have positively impacted the lives of the people of Oyo South,” the statement said.

The organisation maintained that the burden of proof rested on Alli, insisting that he must convince the electorate that he had performed creditably as a senator before seeking the mandate to govern the entire state.

It also argued that the 2027 governorship election would be determined by competence, accountability, and measurable achievements rather than political history and previously held offices.

According to the campaign council, voters are increasingly demanding practical leadership and demonstrable results from political officeholders.

It said Adekanmbi’s Roadmap for Continued Development offered an alternative vision for the state, focusing on accountability, economic growth, infrastructure development, job creation, and improved living standards.

The organisation challenged Alli to make his Senate scorecard public and subject his performance to scrutiny.

“Democracy demands accountability. Every elected representative must be prepared to account for his stewardship whenever he seeks renewed public confidence.

“The people of Oyo State deserve leaders who can defend their ambitions with verifiable achievements, not politicians who expect past titles to substitute for present performance,” it said.

The campaign council added that the governorship should be earned through proven competence and a demonstrated commitment to improving the lives of residents.

It expressed confidence that Oyo voters would support Adekanmbi in 2027, citing what it described as his record of competence, effective leadership, and measurable results.