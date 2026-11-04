Adekanmbi tackles Alli over alleged duplication of Makinde’s policies

The governorship candidate of the Allied Peoples Movement (APM) in Oyo State, Bimbo Adekanmbi, has challenged the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, Senator Sharafadeen Alli, to explain why his manifesto contains policies already being implemented by the administration of Governor Seyi Makinde, despite his party’s criticism of the government.

Adekanmbi, through the Oyo State APM Campaign Council, said it was contradictory for the APC to describe Makinde’s administration as a failure while adopting some of its policies as major campaign promises.

The challenge followed a response by the Senator Sharafadeen Alli Campaign Organisation (SSACO) to an earlier criticism of its Oyo AHEAD manifesto by the APM.

In a statement signed by the Co-Director of Media and Publicity of the Oyo State APM Campaign Council, Dr Sulaimon Olanrewaju, the party questioned the originality of Alli’s manifesto, arguing that several of its proposals reflected programmes already being implemented by the Makinde administration.

Olanrewaju specifically cited the promise to establish a primary healthcare centre in every ward, noting that the state government was already pursuing a similar initiative under its one-primary-healthcare-centre-per-ward programme.

He asked, “If that policy is evidence of failure, why adopt it? If it is evidence of success, why present it as a breakthrough idea?”

The APM Campaign Council also faulted the APC for portraying Oyo as a failed state, despite what it described as the state’s recent national recognition for liveability and democratic governance.

“It is difficult to persuade people that they are living in a failed state when independent assessments have ranked Oyo as Nigeria’s most liveable state and its best-performing democracy,” the statement said.

It added that the achievements were based on indicators including infrastructure, healthcare, education, security, economic opportunities, institutional effectiveness and citizen participation.

The statement further argued that the APC’s response failed to address the central criticism of the Oyo AHEAD manifesto, which, according to the APM, contained familiar promises on healthcare, education, roads, agriculture, economic growth and workers’ welfare without presenting sufficiently distinct policy innovations.

“These are worthy goals, but they are neither new nor uniquely associated with Sharafadeen Alli. More importantly, they are priorities already receiving significant attention under the current administration,” it stated.

The party, however, acknowledged that the APC had the right to argue that it could implement existing policies more effectively but insisted that such proposals should not be presented as original ideas.

“The APC is free to argue that it can implement these policies more effectively. What it cannot credibly do is market them as original,” Olanrewaju said.

The APM further challenged Alli to identify a signature policy or transformative reform that would distinguish his proposed administration from the current government.

“Not once in SSACO’s response did it identify a transformative idea uniquely associated with Senator Alli. Not once did it articulate a signature reform capable of redefining governance in Oyo State,” the statement added.

It maintained that any political party seeking to replace an incumbent administration must demonstrate that it had better policies and a clearer vision for the state.

“A government may be criticised. Its record may be debated. Its decisions may be questioned. That is democracy. But any opposition seeking to replace it must meet a higher standard. It must demonstrate that it has something better to offer,” it said.

The APM consequently urged residents to sustain what it described as the gains of the Makinde administration by voting for Adekanmbi in the 2027 governorship election.

Olanrewaju said the APC candidate had yet to convince the electorate that his manifesto offered a significant departure from existing government policies.

“So far, Oyo AHEAD has fallen short in this regard,” the statement concluded.