The governorship candidate of the Allied Peoples Movement (APM) in Oyo State, Hon. Bimbo Adekanmbi, has promised to employ an additional 10,500 teachers if elected governor under the proposed Omituntun 3.0 administration.

Adekanmbi said the proposed recruitment would comprise 3,500 teachers for primary schools and 7,000 for secondary schools across the state.

He gave the assurance during a meeting with members of the Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT), Nigeria Union of Pensioners (NUP) and Nigeria Union of Local Government Employees (NULGE) in Lalupon, Lagelu Local Government Area, as part of his campaign tour of the council.

The three labour organisations endorsed his candidacy and pledged their support for the APM in the forthcoming governorship election.

Adekanmbi said his administration would sustain the employment drive of the present government while improving the welfare and working conditions of teachers and other public servants.

He explained that a proper assessment of the shortage of teachers in public schools had informed the recruitment of 15,000 teachers by the administration of Governor Seyi Makinde.

According to him, “We have conducted a proper audit of the number of teachers required in our schools, and that informed the employment of 15,000 teachers by the present administration.

“We intend to employ another 10,500 teachers under Omituntun 3.0, comprising 3,500 for primary schools and 7,000 for secondary schools.”

He said education would remain a major priority of his administration, adding that the welfare of teachers was essential to creating an environment conducive to effective teaching and learning.

The APM candidate also said the Omituntun 3.0 manifesto, which was presented on Thursday and built around continuity, competence and community, was designed to consolidate the achievements of the Makinde administration.

On pensioners, Adekanmbi promised that his government would sustain the support provided to retirees since 2019 to enable them to live dignified lives.

Speaking at the meeting, the Lagelu NULGE Chairman, Comrade Folorunso Olusoji, said local government workers in the council had unanimously resolved to support the APM and its candidates in the forthcoming election.

He commended the Makinde administration for what he described as its commitment to workers’ welfare, particularly the prompt payment of salaries and allowances.

Olusoji said the regular payment of workers’ entitlements had contributed to an improvement in their standard of living.

Similarly, beneficiaries of the 2021 and 2025 teachers’ recruitment exercises passed a vote of confidence in Makinde and Adekanmbi, pledging their support for the APM.

Speaking on behalf of the beneficiaries, Owolabi Olalekan said they were impressed by the recruitment process, which he claimed was conducted without nepotism or political interference.

He said, “We were employed without manipulation or interference from the governor. The exercise was based on merit.”