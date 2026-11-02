Adekanmbi parleys Oyo pensioners, urges them to be vigilant, resist manipulation

The governorship candidate of the Allied Peoples Movement (APM) in Oyo State, Mr Bimbo Adekanmbi, has urged members of the Nigeria Union of Pensioners (NUP) in the state to ensure that their votes count in 2027.

Adekanmbi stated this on Monday during an interactive session with the leadership and members of the union at Pensioners FM, Agbarigo, in Ibadan.

He said they must resist attempts by manipulators to rob them of their votes and cause crises in their various polling centres across the state.

“You must not only exercise your voting rights but also take responsibility for ensuring that your votes count. The electoral mandate requires vigilance before, during and after elections,” he said.

The APM candidate, while citing the recent Osun governorship election as a good example, added that the involvement of pensioners and organised labour in protecting votes demonstrated the importance of citizens’ participation in safeguarding the electoral process.

“Let me urge you all (Oyo pensioners) to adopt a similar approach in 2027 by remaining at your polling units after voting to monitor the counting, recording and collation of results.

“Don’t just go out to vote and return home. You must be vigilant and ensure that your votes count. Protect your votes against hijackers. What happens after casting your ballot is equally important. You must remain alert and follow the process to its logical conclusion,” he urged.

On his governance agenda, Adekanmbi promised to build on the achievements of Governor Seyi Makinde, saying his administration, if elected, would consolidate existing development efforts and take the state to a higher level of competitiveness and wealth creation.

He explained that Makinde’s first term was characterised by accelerated development, while the second focused on sustainable development, adding that his proposed administration would pursue what he described as continued development.

“Now, my own is being built on continued development. That means there has been acceleration, there has been sustainability, and now you want to position the state for competitiveness, for wealth creation and for getting to the place where it should be in the comity of states,” he said.

The former commissioner said he would not allow the development trajectory of the state to decline, arguing that the achievements of the present administration should serve as a foundation for further progress.

“If somebody has done so much over the course of his two terms, the bar must not be dropped. The graph must be up and never flatten out or come down. The graph must continue to grow,” Adekanmbi said.

Adekanmbi, who said his experience in government had given him firsthand knowledge of the state’s financial and administrative challenges, added that he understood the issues confronting Oyo State and had identified areas requiring urgent intervention.

“I have firsthand information about the challenges of Oyo State. I know where the problems are, and I know the areas that require attention. I will work on the loopholes and ensure that we continue to move forward,” he said.

The APM candidate further promised to establish periodic meetings with pensioners if elected, saying the engagement would provide an avenue for retired workers to communicate their concerns directly to his administration.