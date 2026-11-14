Adekanmbi meets Eze Ndigbo, Seriki Sasa, assures stakeholders of inclusive governance

The Oyo State governorship candidate of the Allied Peoples Movement (APM), Hon. Bimbo Adekanmbi, has reiterated his commitment to inclusive governance, equitable representation and community-driven development during separate engagements with the leadership of Eze Ndigbo and Seriki Sasa in the state.

The meetings, held on Friday, November 13, 2026, at his Jericho Campaign Office in Ibadan, formed part of his ongoing consultations with critical stakeholders and interest groups ahead of the 2027 governorship election.

During the engagements, Adekanmbi listened to the concerns and expectations of the groups, particularly on issues bordering on social inclusion, community welfare, political representation and the need to strengthen relationships between the government and residents.

The APM candidate acknowledged the contributions of various ethnic and community groups to the political, economic and social development of Oyo State, stressing that their interests and concerns deserved adequate consideration in public policy formulation and implementation.

He assured the stakeholders that his proposed administration would promote a governance system that accommodates every segment of society, irrespective of ethnic background, political affiliation, social status or geographical location.

Adekanmbi also pledged to prioritise participatory governance, fairness in appointments, equitable opportunities and community-focused development, noting that effective leadership required continuous consultation, mutual respect and a genuine commitment to listening to the people.

He further stated that his vision for a Greater Oyo State under the proposed Omituntun 3.0 agenda was anchored on unity, inclusiveness, shared responsibility and sustainable development.

According to him, no ethnic group, community or constituency would be marginalised in the pursuit of a prosperous and economically vibrant state.

The engagements, he noted, underscored the importance of building bridges across different interests and ensuring that all residents have a sense of belonging in the governance and development of Oyo State.