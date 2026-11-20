…says, “You can’t blame the firefighter for a fire that started before his arrival”

The Allied People’s Movement (APM) has dismissed claims by the Action Alliance (AA) governorship candidate, Comrade Sikiru Titilola-Sodo, that its governorship candidate, Hon. Bimbo Adekanmbi, was responsible for the salary arrears that arose during the administration of the late Governor Abiola Ajimobi.

The party described the allegation as a distortion of history, arguing that Adekanmbi inherited the salary crisis when he was appointed Commissioner for Finance in June 2016, about 14 months after the crisis began.

In a statement signed by the Co-Director, Media and Publicity of the Oyo State APM Campaign Council (OYSACC), Dr Sulaimon Olanrewaju, the party said Oyo State was already owing four months’ salaries by July 2015, following declining Federation Account allocations and a nationwide economic downturn.

It argued that Adekanmbi could not be held responsible for a crisis that predated his appointment.

“To hold him responsible for a challenge that predated his appointment by more than a year is akin to blaming a firefighter for a blaze that was already raging before he arrived at the scene,” the statement said.

The APM maintained that Adekanmbi helped manage the crisis rather than create it, noting that the state subsequently accessed billions of naira in Salary Bailout Funds, Budget Support Funds and Paris Club refunds to meet salary, pension and other workers’ obligations.

According to the party, the intervention programmes came with strict fiscal, administrative and accountability requirements, which Oyo State initially struggled to meet.

It said Adekanmbi worked with other public officials and financial experts to develop and implement fiscal strategies that enabled the state to satisfy the conditions and qualify for the Federal Government’s intervention programmes.

The party also said Oyo State initially faced difficulties accessing the Paris Club refund because the Federal Government maintained that the state had benefited from an earlier refund during the administration of former Governor Adebayo Alao-Akala.

It said Adekanmbi participated in the engagements and negotiations that enabled the state to make its case for inclusion, eventually securing more than ₦30 billion in refunds, a substantial portion of which was used to address salary-related obligations.

“A man who helped secure resources that eased salary and pension burdens cannot credibly be portrayed as the architect of the problem.

“He did not block the solution; he helped secure it,” the statement added.

The APM further argued that Sodo’s position was inconsistent with his acknowledgement that allocations from the Federation Account Allocation Committee (FAAC) were insufficient to meet salary obligations.

It said the key issue was how the administration managed the financial challenges rather than whether a crisis existed.

According to the party, Adekanmbi inherited declining revenues, salary obligations and severe fiscal constraints but helped stabilise the state’s finances, reduce arrears and improve its fiscal position through financial management and the mobilisation of intervention funds.

The statement claimed that by the time Adekanmbi left office as Commissioner for Finance in 2019, all outstanding salary arrears owed to state workers had been cleared.

It described this as evidence of his contribution to resolving the financial difficulties he inherited.

The party also criticised Sodo’s public comments questioning why Governor Seyi Makinde would consider Adekanmbi suitable for a higher responsibility despite joining the administration years after its inauguration.

It said the comments suggested that the controversy was driven more by political frustration than by concerns about public finance.

“The people of Oyo State deserve better. They deserve a contest of ideas, not a contest of resentment. They deserve to hear concrete plans for economic development, education, healthcare, agriculture, security and workers’ welfare, not attempts to rewrite history,” the statement said.

Reiterating its position, the APM said Adekanmbi inherited the salary crisis, helped the state access intervention funds and managed resources used to ease the burden on workers and pensioners.

It maintained that the former commissioner should be assessed on his handling of the crisis rather than blamed for its emergence.

The party added that the people of Oyo State were interested in leadership based on vision, competence, character and credibility, rather than political attacks.

It expressed confidence that Adekanmbi would emerge as governor, saying his supporters were looking forward to his inauguration on May 29, 2027.