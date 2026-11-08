Adekanmbi assures Oyo Muslims of equal opportunities

The governorship candidate of the Allied Peoples’ Movement (APM) in Oyo State, Hon. Bimbo Adekanmbi, has assured Muslims in the state of equal opportunities and representation, declaring that his administration would govern in the interest of all residents, irrespective of their religious beliefs.

Adekanmbi also cautioned against attempts to divide the people along religious lines for political gains, saying the state needed leadership focused on sustaining development and improving the welfare of its residents.

He gave the assurance on Sunday while addressing members of the Nasrul-Lahi-Faith Society (NASFAT) at the organisation’s Oyo Zone 1 Joint Asalatu held at Samonda, Ibadan.

Adekanmbi, who described Oyo State as a collective responsibility, said the welfare and security of residents should take precedence over religious considerations.

He said, “Oyo State is like an aircraft. What the people of the state want is whoever is going to pilot it should deliver the good to them.

“As a governor, when you pay workers’ salaries, they won’t say pay the salaries of Muslims or Christians alone and leave out that of traditionalists.”

Using an experience involving an aircraft that encountered landing difficulties during one of his trips to illustrate the importance of unity, Adekanmbi said passengers of different religious backgrounds had prayed together for their safety.

He said, “When this happened, none of us in the plane thought of the religion of the pilot, whether he was a Muslim or Christian. All we were concerned about was our safety.”

The APM candidate added that security challenges should also be addressed without religious discrimination, citing the abduction of residents in Oriire Local Government Area as an example.

He said security operatives did not consider the religious affiliations of the victims when they moved to rescue them.

Adekanmbi, who described himself as a traditionally raised person with relationships across religious groups, assured Muslims that their interests would be protected under his administration.

“I am your son and I am standing before you today. My deputy is a devoted Muslim. I am a native person that is well trained, and I know what everyone deserves.

“I have said it before and I am repeating it that everything that is due to Muslims would be given to them,” he said.

He also said the Muslim community had continued to receive recognition under Governor Seyi Makinde’s administration, promising that such recognition would be sustained and improved upon if elected.

“Under the present administration of Governor Seyi Makinde, the Islamic religion and Muslims are not in the background and they are given due recognition. This would continue and also be improved upon when I become governor of the state,” he added.

The APM candidate urged religious leaders and residents not to allow political interests to create divisions among them, stressing that elections should not be used to fuel religious intolerance.

Also speaking, the deputy governorship candidate, Hon. Muftau Open-Salawu, said elections should be about the welfare of the people rather than religious affiliation.

He said the priority of any government should be to improve the living standards of residents, irrespective of their faith.

The Secretary to the Oyo State Government, Prof. Musbaudeen Babatunde, said NASFAT had supported Governor Makinde since 2019 and appealed to members of the organisation to extend the support to 2027.

Babatunde also assured the Muslim community that Adekanmbi would protect their rights and privileges if elected governor of the state.

