THE new play, ‘Two Interlocked Triangles’, by playwright Tọ́pẹ́-Ẹni Ọbańkẹ́ Adégòkè, will be shown at the Wole Soyinka Theatre, University of Ibadan, on Saturday, November 28.

The play is part of the 2026 Fàdákà Festival, themed ‘RE: CLAIM’.

‘Two Interlocked Triangles’, with a running time of 1 hour 30 minutes, is written by Adegoke, directed by Adedapo Treasure, produced by Uzo Dibia and Olongo Africa, and dramaturged by Benson Eluma.

The cast includes Michael Folagboye (JB), Temitope Agoro (Mum), and Mabel Nwaoliwe (Auntie Ediae).

Adégòkè, editor and co-founder of Fortunate Traveller Magazine, said he was inspired to write the play during the COVID lockdown, when he saw a cartoon by Adam Katzenstein in The New Yorker with the caption ‘Sisyphus works from home’.

“That was the catalyst I needed to start writing the play,” he said.

The play, about a son with two philosophy degrees and a mother out of patience, turns an everyday quarrel into a reckoning with mental health, memory and the shadow of military rule in Nigeria.

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The play opens on an ordinary morning in a middle-class home. Mum has reached the end of her patience with her son, JB, who has come home from Montreal with two degrees in philosophy and no interest in the ‘real job’ every responsible young man is supposed to want.

JB, for his part, insists he is an esports athlete who needs no office to function, and he reaches repeatedly for the myth of Sisyphus to explain himself.

What begins as a contretemps between mother and son slowly becomes an excavation of absence and psychological trauma.

Adégòkè’s script takes in postpartum depression, generational rifts and the invisibility of mental health in African homes. It also dramatises how the hangover of military dictatorship in Nigeria, class anxiety and parental expectation shape identity and fracture a family.

Literary and theatre critic Ugochukwu Anadị describes the play as “a therapy session and a history class, a reckoning with modernity and national doom. It is a product of a mind given to theatrical excellence and literary illumination”.

Director Adedapo Treasure said the play is worth staging, adding that it fits the festival’s third-year ‘RE: CLAIM’ theme, which asks what we take back and what we build next.

Publisher of Olongo Africa, Kọ́lá Túbọ̀sún, said the play’s premise is strong and that the shift from a family quarrel to the long shadow of the military years is exactly the kind of conversation worth having before the 2027 elections.