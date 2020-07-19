Adegboruwa demands independent probe into Arotile’s death

Lagos based rights activist and legal practitioner, Ebun-Olu Adegboruwa (SAN), has demanded that there should be a clear and independent probe into the sudden death of Tolulope Arotile, which pushed the nation into national mourning amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, adding that an independent probe is necessary for the light emerging revelations.

According to him, it is a tragic, painful and gruesome death and inconsistent stories emerging from the Nigerian Air Force has not helped to douse the suspicions, adding that there is no need for a rushed burial.

He stated that: “The least we expect is a proper investigation, followed with a Coroner’s Inquest, including an independent autopsy report. There is no point in rushing to bury her in the light emerging revelations.”

Adegboruwa said certain questions must clearly be answered before the burial can take place and asked that answers be supplied to 10 major questions. “Who drove the car? Where did the accident happen? Where was Arotile going to? A reversing car means it had passed her, so was she trekking?

“Was she blindfolded not to see the reversing car to escape? Were her legs tied? What kind of medical treatment did she receive? In which hospital was she treated? Who called her out from her rest after successful air combat on bandits and why are there inconsistent statements from the Nigerian Air Force, being released in bits and pieces? Adegboruwa queried.

He added that there are many more questions and urged the President to direct a full investigation into Arotile’s death and suspend the burial plans until the conclusion of the investigations.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

COVID-19: Death May Rise Beyond 10,000 People If… —Experts

EXPERTS have said Nigerians should expect more coronavirus infections with attendant death may rise to hit the threshold of 10,000, even as the pandemic continues to ravage the country and other… Read Full Story

Ex-NASS Clerk, Sani-Omolori Fights Back •Moves To Stop Appointment Of New Management

ERSTWHILE Clerk of the National Assembly, Mr Mohammed Sani-Omolori has denied the allegation of ‘gross insubordination’ levelled against him by the National Assembly Service Commission (NASC) sequel to the directive issued to all the staff who have attained 35 years of service and 60 years of age to… Read Full Story

COVID-19: Lagosians Groan As Prices Of Foodstuffs, Rent Soar

RESIDENTS of Lagos State may have to devise ingenious means of grappling with the economic impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic as galloping inflation hits practically everything needed for daily survival in the state of excellence, especially prices of foodstuffs… Read Full Story