Adefiranye: Delivering mandate, empowering the people

By: ‘Bayo Jimoh

WHEN the people of Ile-Oluji/Oke-Igbo/Odigbo Federal Constituency in Ondo State trooped out to cast their votes during the 2023 general election, they were not merely voting for a candidate; they were placing their collective hopes, aspirations, and developmental desires in the hands of one man–Honourable Festus Ayodele Adefiranye. Their expectations were clear and legitimate: to have a representative in the National Assembly who is not only visible and vocal but visionary, impactful, and responsible. Two years into his first term in the House of Representatives, Hon. Adefiranye has more than justified the confidence reposed in him. With a trail of verifiable achievements, progressive initiatives, legislative engagements, infrastructural development, and constituency empowerment programs, he has proven himself a sterling example of what purposeful leadership and people-centered representation can achieve. From June 13, 2023, when he was officially inaugurated as a federal lawmaker, Hon. Adefiranye hit the ground running. His focus was clear: to leverage the legislative platform not just for the prestige of the office but to serve as a bridge between federal resources and the yearnings of his constituents. Through his active presence on the floor of the House and his strategic interventions on critical national issues, he has displayed political maturity, legislative dexterity, and a commitment to ethical governance.

One of the most notable aspects of Hon. Adefiranye’s performance is his legislative activity. He has sponsored key bills and motions that directly respond to the developmental needs of his constituency and the nation at large. Among these is the Federal College of Nursing and Midwifery, Oke-Igbo, Ondo State (Establishment) Bill, 2023 (HB 744). This bill aims to establish a federal institution for training qualified healthcare personnel, thus addressing both the educational and health sector deficiencies in the region. When passed, this institution will not only create job opportunities and improve healthcare delivery but will also serve as a developmental catalyst for Oke-Igbo and its environs. In his characteristic commitment to inclusive governance, Hon. Adefiranye also sponsored a Constitution Amendment Bill (HB 2187), currently at its first reading. This demonstrates his involvement in long-term structural reforms that aim at improving governance frameworks in Nigeria. Furthermore, the introduction of Federal Medical Centres in Ore, the headquarters of Odigbo local government (HB 2158), a legislative move to improve and enhance the operations of the medical centre.

Beyond bills, Hon. Adefiranye has been vocal on the floor of the House with motions that address both emergency situations and longstanding infrastructural deficits. These include the motion for the rehabilitation of the Ore/Ondo/Akure Road, a vital link that facilitates inter-state and intra-state commerce but has long suffered from infrastructural neglect His motion drew national attention to the road, resulting in discussions and eventual consideration for federal intervention. Another timely motion was his intervention following the fire disaster in Ore, which affected lives, livelihoods, and properties. He drew the attention of relevant federal agencies to provide urgent relief, demonstrating his readiness to act promptly in times of crisis. He also tabled a motion on the abandoned electricity project along the Okeigbo/Awopeju/Igbo-Olodumare axis, highlighting how communities in this region had remained in darkness due to stalled government projects. The attention this motion garnered has since paved the way for steps toward completing the project. Similarly, he moved for the rehabilitation of the Ore Depot, a move aimed at restoring the depot to functional status for enhanced economic activities.

Perhaps one of the most visible aspects of Hon. Adefiranye’s stewardship is his facilitation of infrastructure projects that directly improve the standard of living across the three Local Government Areas in his constituency. Within two years, he facilitated the construction of 4 kilometres of roads in strategic parts of Ile-Oluji, Oke-Igbo, and Odigbo Local Government Areas. These road projects are easing transportation, enhancing connectivity, boosting trade, and improving accessibility to previously isolated communities. To improve educational access and quality, he facilitated the construction of a block of six classrooms in Kajola (Odigbo LGA) and another block of two classrooms in Bolorunduro (Ile-Oluji Oke-Igbo LGA). These projects are not mere structures; they are investments in the future of the constituency’s children, designed to decongest overcrowded classrooms and promote better learning outcomes. In the power sector, his intervention led to the delivery and installation of a 500KVA transformer at Idi-Mango in Ore, a development that restored electricity and enabled small-scale enterprises to bounce back Also, recognizing that clean water is a critical component of public health, he facilitated motorized solar-powered boreholes in Akintola and Oke-Igbo, providing safe drinking water to hundreds of families.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE: FAAC: FG, States, LGs share N1.659trn May 2025 revenue

True to his belief that governance must touch lives directly, Hon. Adefiranye launched several empowerment initiatives aimed at job creation and poverty alleviation.

(See the rest on www.tribuneonlineng.com)

•Jimoh is a journalist, psephologist, legislative and governance expert based in Abuja.

Over 204 constituents have benefited from his empowerment programs, receiving items such as sewing machines, grinding machines, generators, motorcycles and deep freezers. These tools are helping constituents start small businesses and contribute meaningfully to their households and communities.

In agriculture, he distributed fertilizers across all 21 wards in the constituency to support farmers and enhance food production. Additionally, 200 farmers received various farming tools, reinforcing his support for grassroots agricultural development. In the educational sector, teaching and learning materials were provided to major secondary schools, thereby supporting both teachers and students in delivering and receiving quality education.

One of his most ambitious projects currently underway is the construction of a 300-capacity technical hub and a 40-bed hospital in Oke-Igbo. When completed, the technical hub will serve as a training centre for digital and vocational skills, targeting youths across the constituency, while the hospital will significantly boost healthcare access, particularly in maternal and child health.

Hon. Adefiranye has also made significant strides in securing employment opportunities for no fewer than 12 young constituents in key federal agencies, including immigration, teaching, and healthcare institutions. He also facilitated overseas travel opportunities for two youths, granting them access to international exposure and development.

In a bid to strengthen traditional governance, he organized workshops and capacity-building training for Baales and traditional rulers, equipping them with modern governance knowledge while preserving cultural leadership. Additionally, 72 Christian constituents were sponsored on pilgrimage, demonstrating his commitment to spiritual and moral upliftment.

What sets Hon. Adefiranye apart is his constant engagement with the grassroots. He remains highly accessible, conducting regular town hall meetings, needs assessments, and follow-up visits to ensure that the voices of the people continue to inform his legislative and constituency priorities. His participatory approach to governance has fostered greater trust, transparency, and responsiveness, which is often lacking in Nigerian politics.

He is not the type to make empty promises; instead, he matches words with action. His ability to leverage relationships in Abuja to bring home federal presence, as well as his accountability in reporting back to the constituency, positions him as a progressive model of 21st-century representation.

While the first two years have laid a solid foundation, Hon. Adefiranye is not resting on his oars. With his ears still open to the people and his heart set on progress, he is poised to deepen existing interventions and expand development programs across sectors. He remains committed to facilitating more roads, enhancing educational and health facilities, securing more jobs, empowering more youths and women, and creating an inclusive environment where every voice matters and every community counts.

He appreciates the continued support, prayers, and cooperation of the good people of Ile-Oluji/Oke-Igbo/Odigbo Federal Constituency and calls for unity and patience as he consolidates his achievements and forges new paths of progress.

In an era where political promises are often made only to be forgotten, Hon. Festus Ayodele Adefiranye stands out as a man who not only remembers but fulfils. His scorecard is not built on publicity gimmicks but on tangible outcomes that speak for themselves. His leadership reflects a rare blend of competence, compassion, and commitment to the public good. Under his watch, the constituency is not only represented, it is respected, responsive, and rising.

If representation is the art of speaking for the people, then Hon. Adefiranye is a master of the craft. If leadership is about sacrifice and service, then he is a true servant-leader. And if progress is the measure of governance, then Ile-Oluji/Oke-Igbo/Odigbo Federal Constituency has found in him a worthy champion.

With his kind of leadership, hope is not a slogan; it is a lived experience. Representation is not a title; it is a trust. Progress is not a promise; it is already unfolding, one project, one policy, and one empowered citizen at a time.