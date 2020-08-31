Adefaye named Provost of NIJ

Mr Gbenga Adefaye, the General Manager/Editor-in-Chief of Vanguard Newspapers, has been appointed as Provost of the Nigerian Institute of Journalism, Ogba, Ikeja.

A statement signed in Lagos on Monday by former Ogun governor, Chief Olusegun Osoba, Chairman, Governing Council of the NIJ, said Adefaye would serve as Provost of the institution with effect from Sept. 1, 2020, pending the appointment of a new Provost.

He succeeds the former Provost, Mr Gbemiga Oluleye, who has served out his term meritoriously.

Adefaye was a former two-term president of the Nigerian Guild of Editors.

The NIJ is a Nigerian monotechnic institute located at Ogba in Ikeja, Lagos State.

It is a diploma-awarding monotechnic established in 1963 by the International Press Institute.

