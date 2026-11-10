Adedeji: The youthful force strengthening Alli’s Oyo 2027 ticket

By Femi Omolola

With roots in Ogo-Oluwa Local Government Area, one of the five local governments that make up Ogbomosoland, and a reputation for humility and grassroots connection, Alli’s running mate, Adesoji Adedeji is being positioned as a bridge across generations and regions.

As Senator Sharafadeen Abiodun Alli’s campaign looks toward the 2027 Oyo State governorship election, his running mate, Adesoji Adedeji, is fast emerging as a defining strength of the ticket, a link between the dividing lines of age, youth and statesmen

A son of Iwo-Ate in Ogo-Oluwa Local Government Area, Adedeji brings a compelling mix of youth, local roots and political promise. His emergence is not an accident of history but one well choreographed by faith and the Almighty. I perfectly concur wuth the description given to his emergence by one of the journalism icons the state has produced, Alhaji Kehinde Olaosebikan, who stated in a campaign article that Adedeji’s choice as Alli’s deputy reflects a deliberate effort to build a ticket that connects Oyo State practically and pairs Alli’s extensive public-service experience with fresh energy of the youth. A good mix of the two worlds designed to yield a good blend of good governance for the people of the Pacesetter State.

The article portrays Adedeji as a thoughtful and grounded partner, someone who engages leaders and elders with respect, while bringing the dynamism of a younger generation to the campaign. It says his humility and ease with people have stood out at public functions, helping him build connections across the state.

For the Alli campaign, that combination matters. It also say a lot about what is avaliable on the other side of the divide. Those who have been observing the political trends in Oyo State, especially the governorship campaign trail thus far would rightly identify the standoffish and snubbish attitude well loaded in the conducts of Alli and Adedeji’s challengers particularly, those who are being goaded on an aimless 3.0 assignment. Adedeji’s roots in Ogo-Oluwa give the ticket a strong link to communities beyond Ibadan, while his youth and grassroots profile offer a natural complement to Alli’s years in local, state and national public life.His links in Ogbomoso town, the second largest city in Oyo State after Ibadan, the capital, connects the ticket with the massive vote haul that would lift the ticket, while his vivacious character makes him a friend of the youths and the elderly.

The pairing is presented as more than a geographical balance: it is a partnership designed to unite experience with renewal, and broad political reach with a closer connection to everyday voters.

Olaosebikan’s description as I mentioned above cannot be more apt. The man who currently serves as Director of Strategy and Communications for the Alli campaign organisation, has further described Adedeji as “a son ready to serve” a phrase that captures the campaign’s vision for a running mate who can support Alli’s leadership while bringing his own energy and community ties to the ticket.

Besides the youthfulness and his possession of Omoluabi ethos in aburdance, Adesoji Adedeji’s loyalty to the cause as well as his mastery of the Oyo Ahead subject matter is a marvel to behold. He has truly shown as an ally whom Senator Sharafadeen Abiodun Alli can rely on to move Oyo to the greater heights our people envisage.

As the February 6, 2027 contest approaches, the campaign is making Adedeji’s profile central to its message: a humble, capable and energetic partner ready to help take Oyo State forward. And so shall it be.

•Omolola is an Ibadan-based journalist and public affairs commentator.