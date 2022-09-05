Adebutu to Abiodun: Award of contracts, appointments won’t save you from defeat

The governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), in Ogun State, Hon. Oladipupo Adebutu, on Sunday, said that the award of contracts and appointments by Governor Dapo Abiodun, would not save him in his re-election bid in 2023.

Adebutu stated this while addressing new members of the party during a unification meeting, held in Abeokuta, on Sunday.

He insisted that Governor Abiodun would suffer the same fate as Governor Gboyega Oyetola, who lost in the July governorship election in the State of Osun.

“This is a situation that you can describe as crying after spilt milk. The state has seen the truth, he (Abiodun) is just running around and crying, it is too late for him.

“Where was he (Abiodun) three years ago? He didn’t make these appointments that he is now making, he didn’t do these consultations three years ago, and he is now making appointments when the tenure of his government is at the tail end.

“Why did he not care for the people for the last three years? He didn’t care for the hospitals, he did not care for the schools, he did not care about the roads three years ago and now he is doing palliatives, running up and down. All these are cosmetic surgeries, it is too late,” Adebutu said.

The State Chairman of the party, Hon. Sikirullahi Ogundele appealed to the new members to work together for the victory of the party at the polls.

The deputy governorship candidate of the party, Hon. Adekunle Akinlade promised to work with the leadership of the party.

He eulogised his teeming loyalists who defected to the PDP with him and assured them of maximum recognition in the PDP and when the government is formed in 2023.

