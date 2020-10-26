Adebutu mourns victims of Lekki shooting, shifts installation ceremony

A former member of the House of Representatives, Honourable Oladipupo Adebutu, has suspended all activities leading to his installation as the Lisa Aje of Egbaland by the Alake of Egbaland, Oba Adedotun Gbadebo.

He said suspension of the ceremony was borne out of empathy for those who lost loved ones at the tragic shooting of peaceful #EndSARS protesters at the Lekki Toll Plaza and the needless loss of lives during the protest across the country.

Adebutu, in a statement signed by his media consultant, Afolabi Orekoya and made available to newsmen, said he was overwhelmed by events of the last two weeks culminating in loss of lives and limbs of citizens during the #ENDSARS peaceful protest which were inadvertently hijacked by hoodlums, resulting in wanton destruction and looting of property across the country.

Part of the events lined up for the installation of the real estate-cum-animal husbandry billionaire is a symposium on Public-Private Partnership Private towards the development of Ogun State.

“Adebutu hereby seizes this opportunity to express his heartfelt condolences to those who have lost loved ones, those who are in physical or emotional pain, those that are financially distressed by these events or for that matter a combination of these woes,” the scion of the pools magnate said.

Adebutu, who represented Ikenne/Sagamu /Remo North Federal Constituency in tye eighth National Assembly prayed for the repose of the souls of those who died as a result of the protest and fortitude for the bereaved families to bear the loss.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Shooting Of #EndSARS Protesters Will Close Window To Peace, Obasanjo Warns Buhari

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has reacted to the recent shooting of unarmed #EndSARS protesters at Lekki tollgate, warning President Muhammadu Buhari that the shooting of protesters will close the window to peace.

Wale Oke Decries Lekki Killings, Says Incident May End Nigeria

The national deputy president of the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN) and presiding bishop of the Sword of the Spirit Ministries, Ibadan, Dr Wale Oke, has expressed sadness over the Tuesday killing…



After Two Years, Daddy Freeze Apologises To Bishop Oyedepo

Daddy Freeze whose real name is Ifedayo Olarinde has apologised to Bishop Oyedepo who is the presiding bishop and founder of Living Faith Church aka Winners Chapel…