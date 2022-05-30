Adebule thanks APC for senatorial ticket, salutes Obanikoro, Opeifa

The candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Lagos West Senatorial District for the 2023 general election, Dr Idiat Adebule, has expressed appreciation for the confidence reposed in her by leaders, members and supporters of the party as manifested through her victory in Saturday’s primary conducted by the party in the district.

In a statement, she particularly thanked the national leader of the APC, Senator Bola Tinubu, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, members of the Governor’s Advisory Council (GAC), other leaders and members of the APC for their encouragement and support during consultations and the primary.

Adebule had polled 424 votes to defeat former Minister of State for Defence, Senator Musiliu Obanikoro, who scored 119 votes and one-time Commissioner for Transportation, Kayode Opeifa who had four votes.

She praised the delegates for trusting her with their votes.

She said: “The delegates who took the bull by the horns and made a historic decision to place merit and interest of the people above all other considerations have, by their action, driven our party and Lagos West to the path of greatness.

“You are the heroes/heroines of this feat and we celebrate you and thank you for trusting me with your mandate and I will not disappoint you by the grace of God Almighty. If not for your commitment, I probably won’t be standing as the candidate for Lagos West today. What you all did is something I really treasure and I know that our party at large appreciates and treasures the choice you have made.”





The former Lagos State deputy governor commended Obanikoro and Opeifa for putting up a good contest.

“I salute your doggedness and spirit of sportsmanship displayed throughout the process, but it is important to appreciate that only one contestant will be the candidate, which was decided through the free, fair and transparent process we went through on Saturday.

“It is also important to stress that we are all winners as there is neither any victor nor vanquished. I, therefore, call on all of you to join me as we begin the next phase of this task which is to win the general election,” she said.

Adebule appreciated the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), Princess Adejoke Orelope-Adefulire, who came to give her moral support; Speaker, Lagos State House of Assembly, Honourable Mudashiru Obasa; Council chairmen led by the Conference 57 secretary, Honourable Rasak Ajala; party chairmen and members of the party in the Lagos West Senatorial district for the “overwhelming victory” granted her.

She also commended the Adebule Campaign Team, election panel from the national secretariat of the party, Lagos CWC, officials of the Independent Electoral Commission (INEC), security officials and members of the fourth estate of the realm for their efforts in the success of the primary election.

