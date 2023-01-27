Adebule rallies non-indigenes, artisans, women, youths for APC in Lagos

THE candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Lagos West Senatorial District, Dr Idiat Adebule, yesterday urged women and youths to vote in mass for all APC candidates in the forthcoming elections.

Adebule spoke yesterday at a stakeholders’ meeting with non-indigenes, artisans, traders and youths in Ajeromi-Ifelodun Local Government Area and Ifelodun Local Council Development Area.

She promised to take the development programmes up from where the outgoing senator representing the district, Solomon Olamilekan, stops.

According to her, more empowerment programmes will be introduced for women to make them self-dependent.

She called for their support for female politicians, promising to be a good representative of the womenfolk if elected.

Adebule said there would be training for artisans on how to improve their skills and make more income.

The former deputy governor of Lagos State also promised to equip youths with the necessary technical know-how to give them an advantage in the labour market.

The chairman of Ajeromi-Ifelodun Local Government Area, Adekunle Ayoola, urged those who are yet to collect their Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) to do so.

Ayoola appealed to traditional rulers to educate the youth on voting for the right candidates.

He said the APC presidential candidate, Senator Bola Tinubu and all the party’s candidates would deliver dividends of democracy to the youth.

The chairman of Ifelodun Local Council Development Area, Mr Olufemi Okeowo, described Adebule as the best person to represent the district, saying her experience would be needed to move the district forward.