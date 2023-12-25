The senator representing Lagos West District, Dr Idiat Adebule, congratulated Christians on Christmas.

In a message, Senator Adebule wished the Nigerian Christian community a memorable celebration and implored all citizens to use the opportunity of the celebration of Jesus to renew their hope of a wonderful, secure and prosperous nation.

She encouraged all Nigerians to imbibe the teachings and character of Jesus as an important factor in Nigeria’s journey to greatness.

The former Lagos State deputy governor reiterated her gratitude to Christians for voting the All Progressives Congress (APC) overwhelmingly during this year’s general elections.

She expressed the confidence that “despite the economic challenges we are experiencing, the difficult but necessary reforms of President Bola Tinubu will yield good fortunes for Nigerians in the fullness of time.”

Senator Adebule advised the faithful to always exhibit mutual love and accomodation in their relationships with fellow Nigerians.

According to her, Christmas is about caring for the needy, families, neighbours and promoting unity, happiness and peaceful coexistence in the society. She noted that these were some of the virtues Jesus exemplified.

“The best gift anybody can give this Christmas is to renew our commitment to the development of our nation and work for a free, just, peaceful, prosperous and God-fearing country that provides opportunities for all,” she averred.

She commended Nigerians for “staying faithful to the Nigerian project and wish us all a wonderful and rewarding Christmas celebration.”