Adeboye visits Fayemi, condemns bandits’ attacks on traditional rulers in Ekiti

The General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Pastor Enoch Adejare Adeboye has condemned the recent attacks by bandits on traditional institutions in Ekiti State.

The cleric was speaking against the backdrop of separate attacks on two traditional rulers by gunmen in the state in the last ten days.

While the Elewu of Ewu-Ekiti, Oba Adetutu Ajayi was shot and escaped being kidnapped, the Obadu of Ilemeso-Ekiti , Oba David Oyewumi was abducted in his palace and whereabouts unknown as of press time.

Adeboye who spoke in Ado-Ekiti, the state capital on Saturday when he visited the state governor, Dr Kayode Fayemi, said traditional institutions in the state and beyond deserved respect because of the critical roles the institution play in the society.

“It is condemnable the flagrant disrespect to our traditional institutions in Ekiti state in recent time by gunmen, ” he said.

He urged residents to continue in their prayers for the country to survive the avalanche of problems confronting it, saying, ” I have committed myself in fighting the battle for the soul of the nation spiritually.”

Adeboye who was in the state to ordain about 1000 pastors in RCCG said political leaders across board must not relegate the power of God to the background in their activities and policies in the interest of the citizens.

The General Overseer, who revealed that his grandmother was from Ekiti said God will halt the reign of terror and violence in the country, assuring that every tree that the Lord had not planted would be uprooted.

Responding, Governor Fayemi while expressing delight for the visit to the government house by the renowned cleric, commended him for his prayers and efforts towards the development and progress of the country.

He noted that government at all levels would be ready to listen to wise counsels from elders and spiritual leaders in a bid for the nation to surmount the increasing security challenges.

“We need prayers, we need a lot of help, our people are very very prayerful, and we know the development RCCG has witnessed under your leadership, particularly in our own setting here. We pray that God will continue to be good to us and heal the land and in a moment, all of us will have testimony to the good works of the Lord.

“I want to on behalf of the people of the State thank you immensely for your untiring relentless efforts in ensuring that our country gets better, our lives improve and the quality of security and safety are improved in the land,” Fayemi said.

The cleric later prayed for God’s intervention in Ekiti State in particular and Nigeria at large.