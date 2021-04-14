Adeboye receives, prays for released kidnapped RCCG members 

Latest NewsTop News
By Seyi Sokoya
Adeboye, RCCG

The General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor Enoch Adeboye, has identified and also paid an unscheduled visit to the freed kidnapped members of the church in Kaduna State. 

The notable cleric with top official members of the church earlier on Wednesday visited the members that were abducted on their way to the venue of the Let’s Go A Fishing programme recently. 

Adeboye expressed his delight that all the kidnapped members were released unharmed, adding that, “To the glory of God, they are hale and hearty. I also laid hands on my children who were sick.”

He also prayed for the eight members that were reportedly released on April 8 after barely two weeks in captivity. They were travelling in a church bus on a mission journey in preparation for the annual RCCG Easter programme.

Tribune Online also gathered that the cleric visited Governor Malam Nasir Elrufai at the state house in Kaduna, just as he prayed for the state, its people, and its leadership for peace and protection of the state.

“It is my prayer that the peace of and the Kingdom of God will be established in Kaduna State and our nation Nigeria and all locations where the children of God are across the world in JESUS name. Amen.”

It will be recalled that the members of the church were recently kidnapped along Kachia-Kafanchan highway in Kaduna, an incident that was posted by one Eje Kenny Faraday on his Facebook wall with a picture of an empty bus of the church spotted beside the road, saying “all the passengers in this bus are just kidnapped along Kachia Road KM 63 from Kaduna.”

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Nigeria Is Where It Is Now Due To Leadership Of Family, Friends, Acquaintances Rather Than Ability To Deliver ― Jonathan

Former President of Nigeria, Dr Goodluck Ebele Jonathan, has opined that Nigeria is where it is today because of leadership of family and friends, acquaintances rather than ability and capability to deliver.

I Slept With My 12-Yr-Old Daughter Because My Wife Is No Longer Attractive To Me, Man Tells Police

A 49-year-old man, Ubong Akpan, is now in net of the Ogun State Police Command for allegedly having carnal knowledge of his 12-year-old daughter.

Cryptocurrency: Understanding The Craze, Threat

ON Friday, February 6, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) rocked the boat with a circular that inadvertently highlighted how popular cryptocurrency transactions have become among Nigerians in recent years, judging by… 

After Two Years, Daddy Freeze Apologises To Bishop Oyedepo
Daddy Freeze whose real name is Ifedayo Olarinde has apologised to Bishop Oyedepo who is the presiding bishop and founder of Living Faith Church aka Winners Chapel…

 

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!! Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size and Lasting Power in just 7days… CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

BUY OR SELL YOUR CAR IN 5 MINUTES WITH 2020CARS.NET CLICK HERE.
YOUR NEW CAR CONNECTS IN NIGERIA.

You might also like
Top News

7 years after Chibok: Over 640 students abducted between December 2020 and March…

Latest News

IPOB warns Igbo youths against joining Ebube Agu

Top News

Nigeria records 74 new COVID-19 infections, total now 163,911

Latest News

Ramadan: Zamfara distributes 180,000 bags of foodstuffs to the poor

Comments

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. AcceptRead More