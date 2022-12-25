Adeboye, Mimiko, Akintayo for Young Ministers Retreat

With the goal of building youths hungry for God and breaking grounds in global impact, one of the biggest and most impactful annual youth conventions in Nigeria, Young Ministers Retreat (YMR), has concluded plans to hold a four-day retreat.

Tribune Church News gathered that the programme, which will commence from December 27 to 30, at the Redemption Camp, Lagos-Ibadan Expressway, will also feature the ministrations and speeches of the General Overseer of The Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor Enoch Adeboye; Pastor Jerry Eze; Prophet Tomi Aroyomi; Nathaniel Bassey; Pastor Daniel and Nifemi Olawande; the former Ondo State governor, Olusegun Mimiko; real estate guru, Dr Stephen Akintayo, among other experts in education, entrepreneurship and others.

The programme was started in 2017 by Pastor Daniel Olawande fondly called PDaniel and it has witnessed testimonies of healing, spiritual growth, financial breakthroughs and many more miracles of faith by people all around the world.

According to PDaniel, “Although the initiative started with a retreat strictly for ministers, the YMR has evolved over the years and this year, we are taking things even further by seeking to impact people beyond their spiritual growth.

“The 2022 retreat is being spiced up with other activities such as specialised sessions, which have free classes on life and career growth. The retreat promises to cover free sessions around government, politics, cyber security, financial growth, and many more areas many youths are passionate about.”

