Adeboye in Bauchi, holds two-day ‘Light Up Bauchi’ mega crusade

The General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Pastor E. A. Adeboye is set to visit Bauchi State for a mega Christian crusade tagged, ‘Light Up Bauchi’ organized by the church in collaboration with the Bauchi State Chapter of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN).

The 2-day crusade which will commence on Tuesday, 27th to 28th, Wednesday will be held inside the main bowl of the Sir Abubakar Tafawa Balewa Stadium (ATBS), Bauchi State.

Speaking in an interview with a cross-section of journalists at the venue of the crusade, the Special Assistant to the RCCG General Overseer on Personnel, Pastor Julius Olalekan, described the crusade as “a phenomenon because it is happening in a unique way.”

Julius Olalekan, who is also the Pastor in charge of Region 17 of Bauchi, Adamawa, Borno, Gombe, Yobe and Taraba states of the Northeast said that “The preparations are in top gear, everything is going on well. We’re already mounting up the stage, the lights and every arrangement are on the ground.”

According to him, “Security is on the ground, arrangements for free flow of traffic is on the ground, the sanitation and fumigation of the venue to make it comfortable for people to make sure we have a hitch-free outing here. What we are doing now is to perfect the arrangements and ensure that everything goes in smoothly.”

He stressed that “This (crusade) is a phenomenon, it is happening in a very unique way and it is not just a denominational gathering, it is the gathering of the Christians and not just for Christians, it is a gathering for everybody because if you encounter God, your life will change”.

Julius Olalekan further said that “It is all about God and not about anyone. We expect that, by the special grace of God, people will come from every nook and cranny, as many that have the love of God in their hearts and who believe that God can make a change in their lives because right here, there will be miracles, there will be healings, there will be a divine visitation and the manifestation of the power of God which everybody needs.”

“And so all eyes are on God and we believe that every need will be met this season. It is an unusual time, it is a moment that God has set apart to visit this land, the story of Bauchi will never remain the same again after this ‘Light Up Crusade’ because darkness will disappear and God will be glorified in this land,” he said.

He described Bauchi as a place where everything seems well but it is barren in terms of Gospel accountability expressing optimism that things would change after the programme.

He said: “We discovered that this place is like what happened in Jericho, everything looks okay but the land is barren. But God has decided to heal the barrenness of Bauchi state and after now, things will definitely begin to take a new turn,”.

On the number of people being expected to attend the programme, Julius Olalekan said that “That is in the hand of God but look at what (the size of the stadium) we have here, we believe that as many hearts who God has touched will gather together.”

He expressed optimism that, “God has plans for his people and once he plans for you to bless you, he will ensure that you are there. I believe God has planned for everybody in this city, if you ask me how many people I am expecting here, I will tell you that I am expecting everybody in Bauchi state.”

Julius Olalekan added: “By the special grace of God, we will have on the ground with us here, Pastor E.A. Adeboye, the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, it is going to be outstanding and phenomenal because this is the first time he is holding this kind of a programme in this land”.

“He will be here with other associate Ministers of God who will be ministering along with him like Pastor Joe Olaiya, Prophet Isa El-Buba, Pastor Ishaku Chintok, among others”, he said.





He concluded by saying, “those ministering in songs are anointed ministers like Dr Panan Percy Paul, Solomon Lange, Friday Jibo, the classical choir of Bauchi state, we also have a mass choir. It’s going to be awesome.”

