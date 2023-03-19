By Seyi Sokoya

The General Overseer of The Redeemed Christian Church Of God (RCCG), Pastor Enoch Adeboye, has commended PremiumTrust Bank for establishing a branch at the Redemption City, Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.

The cleric disclosed this at the opening ceremony of the branch within the campground.

Adeboye, highlighted the bank’s commitment to impacting lives and communities where it does business.

He prayed for the bank and expressed hope that the branch would perform excellently.

“Those who do business with the bank will prosper,” Pastor Adeboye said.

Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of PremiumTrust Bank, Mr. Emmanuel Emefienim, thanked the cleric for his support since the idea of founding the bank was conceived.

Emefienim added: “in nine months of existence, we have won three awards. We were Lead Sponsor/Sole Banker to the 21st National Sports Festival; we co-sponsored and kitted Bayelsa Queens FC who represented Nigeria at the CAF Women’s Champions League Competition in Morocco, where they returned with a Bronze Medal.

“We want to be the number one digital bank in Nigeria by rolling out digital solutions like you have not seen in the history of banking in Nigeria. These solutions would give our discerning customers access to financial services around-the-clock and from the comfort of their homes.”

Gospel singers Nathaniel Bassey and BJ Sax and their musical teams thrilled attendees.





