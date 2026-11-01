Adebowale bows out as UI VC, says institution strong but not perfect

The outgoing 13th Vice-Chancellor of the University of Ibadan, Professor Kayode Adebowale, has described the institution as strong but not perfect, saying more work is needed to achieve its ambition of becoming a world-class university.

Adebowale spoke at a valedictory ceremony organised to mark the completion of his tenure at Trenchard Hall, University of Ibadan, where the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, Mr Olumuyiwa Enitan Caleb, and other stakeholders paid tributes to his leadership.

The ceremony, themed “Celebrating Leadership, Legacy and Service,” attracted government officials, university administrators, union leaders, religious representatives, security agencies and community leaders.

Speaking as chairman of the occasion, Caleb commended Adebowale for preserving the university’s heritage while building what he described as a resilient and responsive institution capable of addressing emerging challenges.

He said Adebowale’s leadership aligned with President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda, particularly its emphasis on strong institutions and a knowledge-driven economy.

Caleb also disclosed that the Federal Civil Service was undergoing comprehensive reforms aimed at improving efficiency, productivity, accountability and citizen-centred service delivery, adding that the university system would benefit from the reforms.

In his valedictory address, Adebowale said his administration had prioritised the welfare of members of the university community, insisting that no institution could fulfil its mission without caring for its people.

“Leadership is a burden. Every decision carries the weight of lives and destinies. I have led by listening to the community and through consultations. I have insisted on due process, defended autonomy and governed with integrity,” he said.

He added that the university continued to attract outstanding students and scholars, while partnerships with government agencies had helped ensure that its research addressed national needs.

However, the outgoing vice-chancellor acknowledged that funding remained a major challenge, stressing that sustained investment was necessary to provide excellent infrastructure and strengthen the institution’s global standing.

In a goodwill message, the Chairman of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), University of Ibadan branch, Dr Adefemi Afolabi, represented by his vice-chairman, Dr Tayo Ajibade, commended Adebowale for his disposition towards staff welfare.

Afolabi urged the incoming 14th Vice-Chancellor, Professor Olapegba, a former ASUU executive in the university, to sustain attention to staff welfare as he prepares to take over the institution.