Adebiyi, pioneer Anglican Bishop of Lagos West Diocese, dies at 79

The pioneer Bishop of the Diocese of Lagos West, Church of Nigeria, Anglican Communion, Right Reverend Peter Awelewa Adebiyi, is dead. Hhe was aged 79.

This was contained in a statement signed by his first son, Adeboye, on behalf of the family and was made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Friday.

Adebiyi was the bishop of Lagos West Anglican Diocese from 1999 until 2013 when he retired having clocked the mandatory 70 years’ retirement age.

He was born on April 27, 1943, to Chief Samuel Ogunmola and Madam Alice Fatinuwe Adebiyi from Osi-Ekiti, Ekiti State.

The late Adebiyi lectured at the University of Ado-Ekiti (UNAD), now Ekiti State University (EKSU) for many years before his call to the ordained ministry.

He was ordained a deacon in 1970 and a priest in 1971 and served as a priest at the Holy Trinity Anglican Church, Ilawe Ekiti.

Adebiyi was preferred a canon in 1983 and was the Vicar of Archbishop Vining Memorial Church, Ikeja, between 1987 and May 1993.

He was collated an archdeacon in 1990 and consecrated Bishop of Owo Diocese on May 26, 1993.

In 1999, Bishop Adebiyi was translated to the Diocese of Lagos West as its pioneer bishop.

As the Bishop of the Diocese of Lagos West, he made a great impact by building the diocese from the scratch. He worked tirelessly to build and transform the Diocese into an enviable and formidable institution.

During his tenure, the diocese hosted all the Bishops in Africa at an event known as “African Anglican Bishops Conference” in November 2004.

He also carried out many strategic projects and reforms in the diocese. His pioneering efforts were indeed legendary and unmatched.

Before his retirement, Bishop Adebiyi, through his evangelical activities, church planting, and youth development programmes made the Diocese of Lagos West (Anglican Communion) a model which was the vision and mission of the church.

This earned him the name “Peter the church planter”.