Adebayo Rhoda Oluwatosin calls for respect, accountability in Nigeria’s healthcare sector

Adebayo Rhoda Oluwatosin, founder of Nigeria Community Health Workers Voice, has issued a statement urging greater respect and responsibility in how the Community Health profession is represented in public and professional conversations.

According to Oluwatosin, recent public commentary and social media content have portrayed Community Health Practitioners in a manner that could mislead the public and undermine confidence in the profession. “Community Health Practitioners are trained and licensed primary healthcare providers with clearly defined responsibilities within the healthcare system,” she stated.

She emphasised that while individual misconduct should be addressed through the appropriate regulatory bodies, such cases should not be generalised to tarnish the image of an entire profession. “Attributing systemic patient harm to a group of professionals without verified evidence is both unfair and discouraging to the many who are committed to serving their communities ethically and competently.”

Oluwatosin warned that unsubstantiated claims can have serious consequences, not only for public trust but also for the morale and mental well-being of Community Health Workers (CHWs). She called on all stakeholders to ensure that commentary in both public and professional spaces is informed, respectful, and evidence-based.

“The Community Health profession does not condone quackery. Any practitioner found operating outside the bounds of their professional scope should be held accountable,” she said. “However, this must not be used as an excuse to generalise or discredit the thousands of hardworking CHWs across Nigeria.”

She concluded with a call for unity and collaboration among healthcare professionals: “Inter-professional rivalry benefits no one. It only breeds mistrust and can ultimately affect patient care. We must work together to safeguard the health, dignity, and safety of those we serve.”

Community Health Workers remain a crucial part of Nigeria’s primary healthcare system, particularly at the grassroots level. They deliver health education, preventive care, maternal and child services, and serve as the first point of contact for many in rural and underserved communities. Recognising and supporting their contributions is vital to strengthening the nation’s health outcomes.

“Let us build bridges, not walls,” Oluwatosin said. “And focus on collaboration, not condemnation.”

