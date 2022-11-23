Adebanjo leads Obi campaign rally in Ibadan, insists on justice, fairness, equity

The acting Chairman of the Pan Yoruba socio-cultural group, Afenifere, Pa Ayo Adebanjo alongside other notable Nigerians led the presidential campaign team of the Labour Party candidate, Mr Peter Obi to the ancient city of Ibadan on Wednesday.

Pa Adebanjo stated that his support for Obi is in the true spirit of equity, justice and fairness, adding that he bears no grudge against the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, (APC) Chief Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

He said the critics of his support for the presidential candidate from the South Eastern part of Nigeria are not students of history.

The Afenifere chieftain disclosed that since Nigeria got its independence in 1960, South East has not produced the nation’s leadership while other regions had produced it one or two times.

According to him, “former President Olusegun Obasanjo was brought from prison after the annulment of the 1993 election to lead the Country He spent a 2 term of eight years and handed over Late Musa Yar’adua from the North East.

“After the demise of Yar’adua, President Goodluck Jonathan from the South-South became the acting president through the invocation of the doctrine of necessity and later contested and won the election.

“Former President Jonathan handed over to the incumbent President Muhammadu Buhari from the North West. Now the Afenifere is saying that the baton of leadership must be handed over to the candidate from the South East, and people are now calling me names.

“They submitted that my decision is borne out of the hatred that I have for Tinubu. The question is, where are this set of critics when I stood solidly behind Tinubu during his challenges?

“Where are they when I supported his first and second-term ambitions to govern Lagos state Now that I am calling for equity and fairness, I have become his sworn enemy. They say that I am envious of his achievements

“Nigeria’s presidency is neither about Ibo nor Yoruba. The legacy of Chief Obafemi Awolowo must be upheld. Awo detested the marginalisation of any tribe by any tribe.

“Chief Awolowo is an advocate of true federalism. This is what he fought for alongside the Late Nnamdi Azikiwe and Sardauna of Sokoto.

“Rotational presidency is non-negotiable.”

In his address, the presidential candidate of the party, Peter Obi likened the present situation in the Country to that of a vehicle grounded by dead drivers.

He submitted that it is only the Labour Party that has the wherewithal to fix the Country.





Obi said the likes of Pa Adebanjo are trying to build a new Nigeria through fairness, justice and equity.

According to him, “the Labour Party is laying the foundation for a new Nigeria that the citizen will be proud of.

“We will ensure that we move Nigeria from consumption to production. We will create jobs for youths. Out youths are energetic and always ready to work.

“We will fight corruption. We will create wealth. We are not going to share our commonwealth. Nigeria, today has become a laughing stock.

“New Nigeria will not be built on religion, ethnicity. We will ensure that ends come to incessant strikes by members of the Academic Staff Unions of Universities (ASUU).

“We will return Lagos to the financial centre of Africa while the lost glory of the ancient city of Ibadan will be returned.”

In his address, the National Chairman of the party, Julius Agbure said the Labour Party has a solution to the myriad problems confronting the nation.

