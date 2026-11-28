Anne Amina Freitas is a healthcare professional whose work in tech health meets at the intersection of human anatomy, public health, and drug development. She recently completed a Master’s degree in drug development at the University of Manchester in the United Kingdom, and will be completing another Master’s degree at Ahmadu Bello University in Nigeria. In this interview by KINGSLEY ALUMONA, she speaks about her work in tech health, women’s health, and how artificial intelligence and data science can impact the Nigerian healthcare sector.

Your academic journey progressed from Human Anatomy (BSc) to Public Health (MPH) and to Drug Development (MSc). How has this journey been for you, and how is it impacting what you do now in healthcare technology?

My academic journey has been a roller-coaster, driven by my desire to understand healthcare from different perspectives. Human Anatomy gave me a foundation in the body and the biological basis of disease. Public Health, specialising in Epidemiology, broadened my understanding to disease patterns, prevention, population health, and the use of data to understand outcomes. My subsequent postgraduate studies in Model-Based Drug Development introduced me to the computational side of drugs, including how drugs behave in the body and why responses differ.

Bringing these fields together has shaped my interest in artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning, and health data science — particularly in maternal health, disease surveillance, and health inequalities.

How would you describe the relationship between public health and drug development? And how do technological innovations enhance this relationship, especially in the Nigerian and African context?

Public health and drug development are interconnected because both aim to improve health outcomes. Public health identifies diseases affecting populations, their risk factors, and the groups most affected, while drug development focuses on creating drugs to prevent or treat them. Public health evidence can help develop drugs that respond to population needs.

Technological innovations strengthen this relationship: big data and machine learning can reveal disease patterns and treatment outcomes, while computational modelling can predict how medicines behave and how different groups may respond.

In Nigeria and across Africa, these tools could help address diseases that disproportionately affect our populations. This requires investment in local research, data infrastructure, and technological capacity so solutions reflect our health realities.

In what practical ways do you think big data and data science can help to improve public health surveillance in Nigeria? And do you think Nigeria currently has the technology to effectively carry out this surveillance endeavour?

Big data and data science can make public health surveillance more proactive. By analysing information from hospitals, laboratories, communities, and environmental sources, researchers can identify unusual patterns, detect outbreaks earlier and recognise areas at greater risk. For example, combining malaria records with rainfall and temperature data may help identify communities vulnerable to increased transmission. Data analysis can also guide resource allocation by showing where healthcare workers, medicines and vaccines are most needed.

Nigeria has relevant expertise, infrastructure and surveillance systems, but fragmented data, inconsistent collection, limited digital infrastructure and inadequate investment remain challenges. The priority should be to strengthen existing systems, improve data integration, and develop local expertise.

You recently concluded work on model-based drug development (MBDD). How would you describe MBDD to a layperson? And which kind of technology helps with the modelling of drugs and their development?

Model-based drug development uses mathematics, scientific data, and computer simulations to understand how medicines behave in the body. After a person takes a medicine, the body absorbs, distributes, metabolises, and eliminates it. Understanding these processes helps explore suitable doses and how often a medicine should be taken. Model-based drug development simulates different situations and predicts how people may respond, including how age, body weight, and biological differences can influence treatment.

Technologies that help with the modelling of drugs and their development include pharmacokinetic and pharmacodynamic modelling software, alongside programming tools such as R and MATLAB. They help researchers make informed decisions and work towards safer, more effective medicines.

One of your research works attempts to address the prevalence of female genital mutilation (FGM) and gender-based violence among women in Ebonyi State, Nigeria. What are the major findings and significance of this work, and what can be done to end FGM practices in Nigeria?

My interest in this area comes from recognising that FGM and gender-based violence are serious public health and human rights concerns, affecting women’s physical and psychological well-being.

The research examined their prevalence and associated factors among women in Ebonyi State, drawing attention to social, cultural, and community influences that sustain them.

Addressing FGM requires more than healthcare interventions. Nigeria must strengthen existing laws, including the Violence Against Persons (Prohibition) Act, and support sustained community education. Traditional and religious leaders should be involved because of their influence. Girls and women also need education, economic opportunities and support services. Lasting progress depends on challenging harmful beliefs and protecting women’s rights.

We now live in an increasingly digitally evolving world, driven significantly by artificial intelligence (AI). As someone who works around women and maternal health, do you think AI has a role to play in enhancing maternal health and wellbeing, especially in underdeveloped nations?

AI has potential to improve maternal healthcare, especially where access to quality services is limited. Machine learning can analyse medical histories, blood pressure and clinical records to help identify women at risk of complications such as pre-eclampsia, gestational diabetes, and haemorrhage. This can support earlier action by healthcare professionals. AI can also assist with medical imaging, remote monitoring and the identification of communities with limited access to care.

My interest includes work on explainable AI for maternal health risk prediction. It is important not only to make predictions but also to understand why a model identifies someone as high-risk. AI must complement healthcare professionals; its use in Nigeria will depend on reliable data, suitable infrastructure, affordability, and locally relevant solutions.

Do you think data science and similar technological innovations can improve gender fairness in the healthcare sector?

Data science can improve gender fairness by revealing healthcare inequalities and testing whether technologies work fairly across groups. Women have been underrepresented in some medical studies and datasets, which can affect prediction accuracy and the quality of care supported by these tools. Researchers can identify disparities and assess model performance across demographic groups.

In my work on gender fairness in healthcare machine learning, I explored fairness-aware techniques to reduce gender-related bias, including with an early-stage diabetes risk prediction dataset. However, technology alone cannot eliminate inequality. We also need representative datasets, inclusive research and continuous evaluation to ensure AI benefits everyone fairly.

What three demerits should healthcare researchers and medical professionals look out for while leveraging AI and similar innovations for their work?

Healthcare professionals should be alert to three main risks.

First, algorithmic bias: incomplete or unrepresentative training data can produce less accurate results for some populations and reinforce inequalities. Second, patient privacy and data security: health information is sensitive, so institutions must protect confidentiality and prevent unauthorised access or data breaches. Third, overreliance on technology: AI can make mistakes, and using its recommendations without professional judgement could put patients at risk.

AI should support, not replace, healthcare professionals. Its use must be guided by ethical standards, sound data governance, human oversight, transparency, and regular evaluation.

If you were to address three problems facing Nigeria with your health technology and research expertise, what problems would they be, and why?

I would focus on maternal mortality, endometriosis, and maternal health surveillance.

Maternal mortality remains a major challenge, particularly in underserved communities. I would explore AI and machine learning to identify women at risk of pregnancy-related complications and support earlier intervention.

Endometriosis is often underdiagnosed and can affect women’s reproductive health and quality of life. Data science could support earlier identification, improve understanding of risk factors and strengthen research.

Third, I would improve maternal health surveillance through better collection, integration, and analysis of data. Big data and machine learning could identify high-risk populations, monitor complications, and inform healthcare planning. These priorities could support more preventive and equitable women’s healthcare in Nigeria.

How would you advise the Nigerian government and relevant stakeholders in the healthcare sector on how to leverage digital technology to develop healthcare and be on par with developed countries?

My advice is to make digital innovation integral to healthcare development. First, the government should invest in reliable electricity, internet connectivity, and digital systems, especially in underserved facilities. Second, health information systems should be integrated so data from hospitals, laboratories, and public health institutions can inform decisions and monitor emerging challenges. Third, Nigeria should invest in research and skills development, equipping healthcare professionals and researchers with expertise in AI, data science and digital health. Collaboration among universities, technology companies, research institutions, and the government is also important.

Finally, solutions should address Nigeria’s healthcare needs rather than simply be imported. Progress requires sustained investment, effective policies, and an enabling environment for innovation.

You currently live in the United Kingdom. How is the UK treating you so far, and what three things do you like about the UK that you think Nigeria should emulate?

My experience in the UK has been a journey of learning, personal growth, and professional development, exposing me to new perspectives and cultures.

The three things I admire about the UK are research and innovation, institutional structure and accountability, and professional development.

The UK’s research culture encourages collaboration between universities, industry, and research institutions. Nigeria could invest more in research and translate ideas into practical solutions, not just papers and journals.

Strong institutions, clear responsibilities, and structured processes support effective public services.

Finally, continuous learning helps people develop their skills and careers. Nigeria has enormous human and intellectual potential; it needs an enabling environment that supports talent and turns knowledge into meaningful contributions to national development.