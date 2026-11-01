Address me simply as ‘Mr Governor’, Oyebanji cautions supporters against praise-singing

…Says election is over, governance has begun

EKITI State governor, Mr Biodun Oyebanji, has cautioned his supporters and political associates against excessive praise-singing and the use of grandiose political appellations, urging them to address him simply as “Mr Governor”

The Governor maintained that all praises and accolades belong to God Almighty and that no political leader should be accorded attributes reserved for God.

Governor Oyebanji gave the admonition on Friday evening at the October edition of the monthly Evening of Praise and Worship programme held at Lady Jibowu Hall, Government House, Ado-Ekiti.

He said the period of political campaigns and elections had ended, stressing that the State had entered a new phase focused on governance, service delivery and the fulfilment of promises to the people.

Emphasising the need to avoid elevating political leaders to a status comparable to God, the Governor specifically disapproved of appellations such as “Jinx Breaker”, “Owi Bee, Se Bee”, “History Maker” and “Back to Back”, among others.

He said: “I think we have to put an end to all these appellations. Election is over, and from today, just address me as Mr Governor. I don’t want to hear all these appellations such as ‘Jinx Breaker’, ‘History Maker’ and all the rest.

“I permitted them because it was an election season. Election is over now, a new government has been sworn in, and we are in the era of governance. Politics is over. I don’t want anybody to equate me with God or give me an appellation that is an attribute of God.”

Speaking further, Governor Oyebanji attributed the relative peace, stability and development recorded in Ekiti State, particularly over the last four years, to the grace of God.

He said the achievements of his administration and the peaceful atmosphere across the State were testimonies to God’s faithfulness and continued intervention in its affairs.

The Governor expressed confidence that the same God who had guided the State thus far would continue to sustain it, urging residents to remain steadfast in their faith and trust in God for greater accomplishments.

“I love the theme of this month’s edition because this is the first Evening of Praise and Worship since this new administration was inaugurated, and the theme is apt. We are just here to praise God, and I know that as we praise God on behalf of Ekiti State, He will speak to us and also step into our situation,” the Governor said.

Dignitaries at the programme included the Deputy Governor, Chief (Mrs) Monisade Afuye; Speaker of the Ekiti State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Adeoye Aribasoye; Secretary to the State Government, Prof. Habibat Adubiaro; Head of Service, Dr Folakemi Olomojobi; Chief of Staff, Mr Oyeniyi Adebayo; and President, Baptist Convention, Ekiti State, and Chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Rev. Emmanuel Aribasoye, among others.