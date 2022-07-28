Address insecurity in the country, Katsina APC Stakeholders tell Service Chiefs

Amidst the scary security situation across states in the region, chieftains of the All Progressives Congress in Katsina State have tasked Service Chiefs to reassure Nigerians that they have not abandoned their responsibility to the citizens.

This was part of the resolutions by the APC Stakeholders in the North West state at the end of the meeting with the zonal leadership of the party held in Katsina.

Checks revealed that the APC national vice chairman, North West, Salihu Lukman led other executive members of the party in the region to the meeting held in the State capital on Tuesday with the Katsina State Governor, Aminu Bello Masari in attendance.

A statement signed by Malam Musa Mailafiya Mada, APC Zonal Publicity Secretary, North West, disclosed that “like in Sokoto and Zamfara, security challenges facing the Zone took a center stage where the participants urged for proactive measures to address challenges of insecurity in every part of the country.

“Noting that the Federal Government has been very responsive to the needs of security agencies in the country, party leaders appealed to all the security services to live up to the expectations of Nigerians by bringing to an immediate end the menace of insecurity ravaging every part of the country.”

Mada further recalled that the session was part of the meetings with the APC stakeholders in the North West zone.

“The tour which covered all the seven states of the Zone met the party stakeholders and leaders in the ancient city of Katsina the Katsina State capital and discussed numerous issues concerning the party affairs as usually transpired in states already visited.”

