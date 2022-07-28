Address insecurity in the country, Katsina APC Stakeholders tell Service Chiefs

•Decry situation in North West region

Latest News
By Taiwo Amodu - Abuja
Address insecurity in the country, defection in Kaduna, lanlehin reconciliation committee, Nentawe as governorship candidate, Northern APC Speakers endorse, Kogi APC mobilises for Tinubu, APC seeks genuine reconciliation, APC commences fact-finding, APC primary that produces Tinubu, scholars’ group, I won’t be part, Two Ebonyi APC stakeholders, APC Convention: Oyegun leads, APC aspirants call for fresh primary election in Atisbo/Saki East state constituency, Plateau APC elders absolve, Crisis rocks Ondo APC, No consensus candidate, APC gubernatorial aspirant petitions, Every member important, APC NWC concludes screening, Taraba APC leaders draw, APC declared winner of Imo bye-election, Defection of Anambra deputy gov, total victory for Andy Uba, Group commends Buhari, Supreme Court Verdict, APC Ward Congress: Seek, APC youths charge new, APC Congresses: Rivers APC, Ngige as APC leader, APC youth call for peaceful resolution, APC, APC Caretaker committee, APC NWC dissolved, defect to APC, Rivers APC, ladoja group joins apc, Niger State APC Primaries: Police and other security agencies battle ready, There was no delegate conference in Kaduna, says APC gubernatorial aspirant, Taraba APC Guber aspirant denies stepping down for an anointed candidate

Amidst the scary security situation across states in the region, chieftains of the All Progressives Congress in Katsina State have tasked Service Chiefs to reassure Nigerians that they have not abandoned their responsibility to the citizens.

This was part of the resolutions by the APC Stakeholders in the North West state at the end of the meeting with the zonal leadership of the party held in Katsina.

Checks revealed that the APC national vice chairman, North West, Salihu Lukman led other executive members of the party in the region to the meeting held in the State capital on Tuesday with the Katsina State Governor, Aminu Bello Masari in attendance.

A statement signed by Malam Musa Mailafiya Mada, APC Zonal Publicity Secretary, North West, disclosed that “like in Sokoto and Zamfara, security challenges facing the Zone took a center stage where the participants urged for proactive measures to address challenges of insecurity in every part of the country.

“Noting that the Federal Government has been very responsive to the needs of security agencies in the country, party leaders appealed to all the security services to live up to the expectations of Nigerians by bringing to an immediate end the menace of insecurity ravaging every part of the country.”

Mada further recalled that the session was part of the meetings with the APC stakeholders in the North West zone.

“The tour which covered all the seven states of the Zone met the party stakeholders and leaders in the ancient city of Katsina the Katsina State capital and discussed numerous issues concerning the party affairs as usually transpired in states already visited.”

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

You might also like
Latest News

268 years after death of traditional ruler, Oke-Ogun community seeks govt’s nod…

Latest News

New Islamic year: Osun declares Friday as public holiday

Latest News

Akeredolu appoints Ogundele as new HoS

Latest News

State House, Indian hospital partner to tackle cancer, heart diseases, others

Comments

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More