The Address Homes Limited, one of the Nigeria’s leading real estate development firms, has said it is committed to delivering luxury homes that meet the highest standards of quality and functionality on record time.

Chairman and founder of the company, Dr Bisi Onasanya, stated this during the completion of another residential project in Ikoyi Crescent, in a very efficient and timely manner.

Known as The Address Homes Wemabod Estate and located on Ikoyi Crescent, Lagos, the property uniquely designed to give homeowners the serene environment and luxury taste is on two non-contiguous plots of land designated 37A, Ikoyi Crescent (measuring 2,343m2) and 37C, Ikoyi Crescent (measuring 2,130m2).

Onasanya stated that the company’s attention to detail and commitment to customer satisfaction have earned it a reputation as one of the country’s leading real estate development firms.

“At The Address Homes, we believe in the power of real estate as a tangible asset that builds equity and sets you up for long-term success.

“We evolve concepts that take account of each customer’s taste, budget, time frame, market environment, and the opportunities available.

“We have successfully delivered numerous contemporary homes in the Ikoyi, Banana Island area and another fabulous four, namely; The Luxuria by The Address Homes, Dan and Dan Apartments by the Address Homes, Aunty Ayo, Manuwa Park and Harold Shodipo, GRA are at finishing stages,” Onasanya stated.

On his part, the Managing Director, Wemabod Limited, Mr Oluyemi Ejidiran, commended The Address Homes for delivering quality housing to Nigerians, as he described the engagement with the company as the best fit, given its pedigree in the built industry.

He said, “The choice of The Address Homes on this project is quite strategic, given its experience and professionalism in the built sector. We are glad that they’ve not only delivered in record time, but notably, the delivery is even coming earlier than they promised.”

Located in a very serene environment directly opposite the official residence of the State Deputy Governor, the roundabout around the area, which serves as the meeting point of Gerrard Road and Ikoyi Crescent, off Alfred Rewane Road, Ikoyi, Lagos, affords good access to Lagos Island, the Third Mainland Bridge, Victoria Island and the Lekki-Ajah axis through the Lekki Link Bridge. This makes the property an attractive option for those seeking a well-connected and tranquil living environment in Lagos.

The property, with a total of 18 units of luxury apartments comprising: 10 units of four-bedroom terrace houses (each with one maid’s apartment); four units of five-bedroom (each with an additional two maid’s apartments) semi-detached buildings; and four units of five-bedroom (each also with additional two maid’s apartments) fully-detached buildings, interestingly, has been sold out already.

The Address Homes Wemabod comes with world-class amenities such as wet and dry kitchen, ample parking space, double volume master bedroom, communal swimming pool and it is fully secured.

Buoyed with its unwavering reliability and dedication to quality, custom-tailored homes, which have made The Address Homes one of the highly respected companies in the property development business, the company›s commitment to excellence and customer satisfaction has earned them numerous awards and recognition in the real estate industry.

The Address Homes is a luxury brand known for integrity, professionalism, excellence and timely delivery of excellent jobs.

The firm has delivered over 250 homes to Lagosians on Bank Road in Ikoyi, Banana Island Ikoyi close 107, Banana Island Road, Ikoyi, Banana View, Femi Okunu, Victory Park Lekki, Alma Beach Lekki, Banana Island Ikoyi close, Elegushi-Ikate Lekki, Taiye Olowu and Wemabob Estate.

The firm has extended construction to Ikeja and some parts of Ajah. Currently, the projects in Harold Shodipo, Ikeja GRA, and Aunty Ayo, Keffi Street, Ikoyi aimed at contributing 101 units to South West Ikoyi by 2023 are at finishing points.

