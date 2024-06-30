Ogbako Ndigbo Nile has called on President Bola Tinubu to look into the cause of agitations in the country and resolve to tackle it amicably in the interest of peace of the nation.

The National President of Ogbako Ndigbo Nile, Ambassador Azunna Akpelu said this weekend during the inauguration of the group held at the NUJ press centre Owerri.

He attributed the reason for agitation by any group or some part of the country to the way and manner they are threatened and may not be because they love it.

The group urged Mr. President to endevour to do those things expected of him and expressed regret over the continued downfall of the nation’s economy.

The national president said that Igbako Ndigbo Nile, with 13 states cutting across the country as members, has come to unite the Igbos and bring back love among all Igbos to speak with one voice.

He said: “No Igbo man will say that he is comfortable with the way things are in Nigeria. So what Ogbako Ndigbo Nile is doing is to bring all Igbos to speak with one voice”.

He pointed out that all is not well with the Igbos while calling on all Igbos to go back to those things they are known for that promote unity and provide industrial skills amongst all.

According to him, Igbos are not only in the 5 states of South East but rather in the 13 states of the country such as Rivers State, Delta, Akwa Ibom, Bayelsa, Edo, Kogi, and Benue amongst others.

He said: “What makes Igbos strong is their cultural affinity adding that wherever you see people observing 4 market days, they are Igbos.

He said: “the misconception about the Igbos is too much and Igbo Nation is suffering a lot in Nigeria”

He said: “if Nigeria must unit, it should be Nigeria of equal right, equity, and justice”.

The National President declared that Igbos are not the problems of this country but rather some greedy people in the country, adding that a lot of Igbo leaders such as Michael Okpara, and Nnamdi Azikiwe amongst others had fought for one Nigeria.

In his paper presented by the Secretary-General Council of Yoruba Elders (CYE) and National Chairman, New Nigeria Movement Dr. Victor Taiwo, he said that their mission to the inauguration is to pay their solidarity with Ogbako Ndigbi Nile which he said is emerging as central and global voice for the Igbo people worldwide.

While felicitating with them on the inauguration of the coalition of Igbo People’s Union now christened Ogbako Ndigbo Nile, the Yoruba leader said that the thrust of the body is to champion the enhancement/facilitate the collective agreement of all Nigerians to find solution to the problems.

Speaking on the topic, “The Need for New Nigeria: An Exposition of Nigeria Of Yesterday, Today And The Future, The Yoruba Perspective”, he pointed out that the co-existence in Nigeria might be difficult unless the pioneers and leaders of the movement are sincere and determined to make things work against all odds.

The picture shows the National President Ogbako Ndigbo Nile Amb. Azunna Akpelu standing in the middle speaking with the Northern Leader on his left-hand side and Dr. Victor Taiwo Nat. chairman of New Nigerian Movement on his right-hand side with other invitees standing with him during the inauguration of the body in Owerri, the capital of Imo.

ALSO READ THESE TOP STORIES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE