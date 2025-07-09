Addiction is not a death sentence, it can be overcome —Expert

EXECUTIVE Director of the Live Free Renewal Centre, a faith-based drug abuse and addiction recovery facility, Mr. David Folaranmi, stated that substance use is not a death sentence and that individuals struggling with addiction can overcome their challenges.

Folaranmi, who spoke at the June 2025 special edition of the Interactive Monthly Community Engagement (IMCE) hosted by the Asido Foundation, with the theme “Reclaiming Purpose: Overcoming Drug Addiction and Building a Life of Impact,” stated that addiction is a complex issue; however, there is hope for overcoming it and subsequently building a life of impact. It was to commemorate the 2025 International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking.

Folaranmi, who struggled with drug use for seven years, stated that overcoming drug addiction requires the individual to avoid self-blame, prepare for the challenges ahead, seek professional help, and acknowledge the importance of faith.

The applied social psychology expert stated that his journey with drug use began while he was at university, when he was first invited to try marijuana. However, he truly started using it in London, where his flat-mates encouraged him to take a puff of the drug.

“From that very first puff, I knew I had opened a Pandora’s Box, as everything in my mind changed instantly,” he said.

Mr Folaranmi stated that he fell into drug addiction due to a lack of knowledge about the various types of drugs, how to avoid them, and their consequences but his addiction worsened as a result of his disconnection from his family, which served as his social support, and his inability to disclose his drug use.

According to him, the consequences of his drug addiction led to his inability to complete his master’s degree program in the UK, his resort to trading all his possessions for drugs, stealing, and begging to finance his addiction. This ultimately resulted in homelessness, becoming a victim of a motor accident, and attempting suicide.

He revealed that his suicide attempt and prayers to God for restoration prompted him to return to drug rehabilitation and this experience ultimately led him to become a life coach and a substance abuse recovery expert, where he now speaks to individuals about drug use, its dangers, and its consequences.

Mr. Folaranmi, however, stated that recovery from drug addiction is a lifelong journey that requires strong social support, openness about drug use, and the avoidance of triggers and situations that may lead to a relapse.

He declared: “For everyone who is struggling with substance use, no matter how long you’ve been dealing with it or how many rehabs you have attended, it is not a death sentence. You can overcome it.”

“Addiction is undoubtedly a complex issue. There is no simple solution for overcoming it. However, I firmly believe that recovery is possible. I would not express this belief if I did not truly hold it, nor would I say it if I had not experienced recovery myself.”

READ ALSO: Strengthen fight against drug addiction, ISSUP tasks tertiary institutions