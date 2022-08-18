Add value to society, Adegbola tells vale college graduates

The director, Vale College (TVC), Iyaganku GRA, Ibadan, Mrs Funso Adegbola, has charged the 25 newly graduated students of the college to be good ambassadors of the school by adding value to their families and the society.

Adegbola said this during the TVC Class of 2022, which made the 23rd set of finalists and alumni held at the college’s auditorium at the weekend.

She added that all the 25 of them passed the West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) with good grades.

While urging them to always remember their family backgrounds and the college in their future activities, the Director noted that they had been properly groomed, trained and monitored to meet the 21st century educational standard.

She commended them for their excellent character to the very end of their journey in the college, saying that they are good ambassadors of the school.

The guest speaker at the event, who was also the head girl of the 2017 set of the college, Miss Itunuoluwa Oladokun, urged them to brace up and put in more effort on their educational growth and development as well as explore various opportunities opened to them.

The First Class graduate of the Covenant University, Ogun State, urged them to take keen interest in career opportunities as well as know their individual capability, assuring them that they are going to excel in their future endearvours.

A parent, Mr Peter Letsuusa, lauded the management and staff of the college for adding value to the lives of students, while Mr Olusegun Abimbola, also a parent, commended the college for its secure environment and urged the outgoing students not to relent in academic pursiuts.

On his part, the principal of the college, Akanbi Obaloja, urged the graduands not to fall short of the standard laid down by the college, adding that it is a life-long relationship.

He encouraged them to continue to demonstrate virtues of self-discipline and self-control instilled in them, most especially at the higher education level when no one will be there to monitor them again.

“Your parents are your best ever instructors; their counsel will do you a lot of good. What you may not see while standing on a skyscraper, they see even while sitting down,” he said.