ADC’s prediction of one-term for Tinubu’s presidency laughable — Lagos APC

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Lagos state has described the one-term prophecy of Bola Tinubu’s presidency by the African Democratic Congress (ADC) as nothing but laughable and wishful thinking.

The party, according to its spokesman, Mogaji Seye Oladejo, restated that no amount of idle chatter from the coalition ADC can derail the historic mandate and steady leadership of President Bola Tinubu.

Oladejo, in a statement on Wednesday, urged Nigerians to ignore the distractions of political lightweights like the ADC and others and remain steadfast in their support for President Tinubu’s administration.

The ADC, he declared, “as an association of serial defectors, is already on political life support and will soon fizzle into oblivion.”

He said, “Their (ADC) claim that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu will be a one-term President is nothing but idle talk from a party that has never tasted power at the centre and is unlikely to do so in this lifetime.

“It is rather convenient for a party that has no record of winning elections at the national level to begin to write imaginary scripts about the tenure of a leader whose political sagacity, track record of service, and capacity to deliver are beyond question.

“President Tinubu has only just begun the hard work of resetting Nigeria on the path of sustainable growth and progress. Nigerians are already seeing bold, people-oriented policies that lesser leaders have shied away from for decades.

“The APC government under Tinubu is laying solid foundations, step by step, for lasting transformation, while the ADC continues to prance about without roots or direction.”

Speaking on the chances of the ADC at the polls, he said, “There is absolutely nothing on ground to show that the ADC stands any chance at the polls. If indeed ‘the morning shows the day,” then the results of the recently held by-elections across the country, where the APC swept to overwhelming victory, speak volumes.

“Those victories were not only a referendum on the Tinubu government but also an overwhelming vote of confidence by Nigerians. Clearly, the ADC will do better in a circus arena than on the political rostrum. President Tinubu is not just running a government – he is consolidating a legacy that generations will reckon with.”

