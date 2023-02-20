The member representing Yagba Federal Constituency at the Federal House of Representatives, Chairman Committee on Customs and candidate of the Africa Democratic Congress (ADC), Hon Leke Abejide has endorsed the All Progressive Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu.

Speaking during the unveiling of a campaign edifice for the APC flag-bearer Monday, Hon Abejide said his vision for the project stemmed from the fact that he had keenly watched Senator Tinubu while growing up and had come to the conclusion that “he is the president that can seamlessly consolidate on the gains of democracy already put in place by President Muhammadu Buhari”.

The event also included the distribution of campaign vehicles for the support group directors and coordinators aka Asiwaju Confluence Campaign Organisation (ACCO).

The structure of the organisation, he said, has been put together to target over 200, 000 votes within it and hundreds of thousands of other votes from the people of the State.

According to the ADC candidate, the Board of Trustees of the organisation is being chaired by Chief James Abiodun Faleke with Seyi Tinubu as the National Youth Adviser, adding that the structure also has office of Operation and Special Duties, Youth and Women Mobilisation and Media and Publicity.

The structure also has Welfare, Logistics, and Protocol, with Chief David Dare Olatunde (Mayegun) as the Director General, while Dr Hassan Abdulrahman is the Secretary-General and Head of Research, Strategy, and Documentation, among others.

“We have also put in place an online registration device for members to register as members from within and outside Kogi and vote massively for Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

“In this regard, we are counting on thousands of volunteers who have shown tremendous interest in this God-endowed project, destined to move Nigeria to unprecedented progress.

“No doubt, the Asiwaju Confluence Campaign Organisation (ACCO 2023) is watertight from top to bottom, grassroots-based, and focused to achieve maximum success. Note that even as we canvass for the massive support, the Director General approves the admission of online registrants as it can not be infiltrated by mischief makers.

“One advantage we have is the fact that our office is strategically located along Lokoja – Ajaokuta road, which is also the route to the Eastern flank of Nigeria. So commuters are opportuned to catch a glimpse of Asiwaju’s qualities through the electronic billboard that is strategically positioned here to reel out digital pictures, messages, and jingles for 24 hours daily.

“Again, through our Media and Publicity Directorate, campaign jingles will be paid for to air on several radio and television stations. The programme today is live on TVC.





“No doubt, God has endorsed this project, and with your massive support, we will get to our destination point on 29th May 2023.

“I am also aware that the task ahead is enormous but your commitment so far predicts victory for our leader, His Excellency, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, our incoming President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, God willing,” he stated.

Speaking, the Director General of the Campaign Organization, Chief David Dare Maiyegun, stressed that the organization is a manifestation of the vision translated to reality by Hon. (Elder) Leke Abejide, Member, representing Yagba Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives.

“Today’s event is novel because the National Coordinator of this project is a candidate of another party who has identified the Stirling qualities of our leader Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu hence his resolve to mobilize resources for a very sincere, perfectly organised structure down to earth and valuable grassroots support for Asiwaju BolaTinubu, not minding whose ox is gored.

“I must at this point implore all and sundry to cooperate with us and vote en mass for Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu on 25th February 2023 as we collectively move this train to the desired destination. I must thank the coordinator for finding me and other directors worthy of this assignment, and I promise that we will deliver on the renewed hope mandate of Tinubu/ Shettima.”

On his part, the Secretary-General and Head of Research, Strategy and Documentation, Dr Abdulrahman Hassan described the event as a testament to the readiness to ensure Senator Tinubu wins Saturday’s presidential polls, noting that the organisation is not leaving anything to chance.

He noted that the organisation is different from other campaign bodies in view of the structure and methodology being adopted, saying the APC would win overwhelmingly on Saturday.

Dr Hassan praised the sponsor of the organization, Hon Leke Abejide, for his passion for the project and stressed the commitment of members and volunteers to ensure the success of the organisation.

In attendance were Rt. Honourable Hassan Baiwa Abdullahi MHR, some State Assembly and National Assembly Members serving and past.

The turning point of the event was the presence and endorsement of the NEC, NWC, 15 State Chairmen, all ADC candidates in Kogi, and other national leaders of the party.

The overwhelming endorsement of leaders from ADC was a nobel in the history of Nigeria politics and it shows character, competence and capability are superior to Political party affiliation and this will encourage the unity of the country.

READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE