ADC: Zulum dismisses defection rumour, affirms loyalty to APC, Tinubu

Borno State Governor, Professor Babagana Umara Zulum, has dismissed speculations in some sections of the online media that he would lead five other APC governors in defecting to the opposition coalition party, the African Democratic Congress (ADC).

Babagana Umara Zulum, in a statement by his spokesperson, Dauda Iliya, described the rumour as “unfounded and baseless fabrication by unscrupulous elements seeking relevance.”

The governor affirmed his unalloyed loyalty to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and the President, Sen. Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

The statement quoted the governor as saying, “We have become aware of a fictitious and mischievous social media report circulating in certain quarters, alleging plans by me to decamp from the All Progressives Congress (APC) to the African Democratic Congress (ADC), alongside five other Governors.”

According to him, “This is entirely false and exists only in the imagination of its sponsors. They are detractors who have made no meaningful contribution to the progress of Borno State or Nigeria. It is a classic example of cheap, politically motivated speculation designed solely to distract us and create unnecessary political tension.”

ALSO READ: US supports West African countries to enhance public health emergency response

Babagana Zulum declared that, “My loyalty to the APC remains firm and my dedication is solely to the welfare and progress of Borno State.”

“I urge the good people of Borno and the general public to disregard this fabrication. We have no time for cheap politics; our hands are full with the noble task of rebuilding and developing our dear state,” he stressed.

He added, “I call on media outlets and the public to verify information from credible official sources and to ignore the desperate fabrications of those seeking relevance through disinformation.”

“We remain resolute in our commitment to serving Borno State under the banner of our great party, the APC,” the statement concluded.

ALSO READ TOP STORIES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE