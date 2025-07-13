ADC will remain focused on mission to rebuild Nigeria — Aregbesola

The National Secretary of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, has assured Nigerians that, the party will remain focused on its mission to rebuild the country.

He added that it will also, continue engaging Nigerians across the country to shape a better path forward.

Aregbesola made the assurance in Osogbo on Sunday, while addressing ADC members and loyalists who trooped out in hundreds to welcome him to the OSUN state capital.

He admonished them to join the party to rebuild the country together.

According to him, “the ADC is open to all Nigerians who believe in a future driven by competence, inclusion, and compassion.”

“This party is for everyone. We welcome you — not as enemies of others, but as Nigerians determined to chart a better path forward.” Aregbesola said.

“We know the game — distractions, smears, provocations. But we will not play it,” he said.

“We are on a mission, and we will stay focused — building quietly, consistently, and with conviction.”

“ADC’s strategy is rooted in the progressive philosophy that once transformed the Western Region — a philosophy that delivered even in the worst of times.”

“We used those same principles in Osun to navigate the worst economic crisis in Nigeria’s history — and still delivered measurable progress,” he noted.

“This is what Nigeria needs now: grounded, proven, and people-driven.”

“We are stepping into a new chapter — one of responsibility, restoration, and meaningful results. The struggles of the past were not in vain. They’ve prepared us to lead with clarity and conviction. The best of what we have to offer is still ahead.”

“ADC is ready to rescue Nigeria from the current occupiers who have taken it backwards, adding that the party is built on substance, service, and trust.”

“While obstacles are inevitable, they will not derail the party’s focused drive to offer Nigerians a credible, people-first alternative in the 2027 general elections”.

“ADC’s mission provide a viable alternative with a leadership that listens, serves, and delivers.

“We are not here to trade insults. “We are here to restore what has been lost — dignity, competence, and direction.”

“We know that the All Progressives Congress (APC) will use every tool including – misinformation, media manipulation, and coordinated attacks to distract, discredit, or divide the ADC but, we will remain focused to achieve our mission.

“ADC members should not be baited into unnecessary conflict or distractions, affirmed that, This is our finest hour”.

“Let them throw insults. We will offer answers. Let others fight. We will build.”

“On the true meaning of leadership, he maintained,” it must be rooted in service, not self-interest.”

“Power is not a prize to seize, but a duty to serve. Not a throne to occupy, but a burden to bear with honour. True leadership gives more than it takes. That is our covenant: power is responsibility.”

“Nigeria can still rise — but only if leadership puts people before power and service before self. That is the future the ADC is fighting for. The party is fighting for, Standing on a Legacy, Building a Future”.

Aregbesola closed by invoking the legacy of progressive icons like Chief Obafemi Awolowo, Chief Bola Ige, and Chief Adekunle Ajasin — leaders who governed with vision, courage, and integrity.

“This is the legacy we inherit. But more importantly, it is the future we must build. Let us rise to the moment — with discipline, courage, and faith in the Nigerian people.”

Commenting on the battered and shattered economy of the country, Aregbesola decried the rising poverty, insecurity, and disillusionment that, he said have crippled the country’s progress.

“From every corner of the country, the people are asking: ‘Is this the future we were promised?’ And the painful truth is — things have gotten worse.”

“Nigerians are not asking for miracles. They are asking for leadership that puts the people first — and delivers real, measurable results.”

In his own remark, the chairman of the party in Osun State, Dr Charles Omidiji, said, “ADC is poised to take over the state in 2026, noting that the leadership of the party will work to ensure victory.”

“We are poised to take over the state in 2026 and I am confident that we will win next year’s election. ADC will produce the next Governor of Osun State.”

“The leadership of the party will work to ensure that we achieve victory. I want to urge our party members to remain steadfast as we journey towards ensuring that our party wins next year’s gubernatorial election,” Dr. Omidiji stated

He however commended Aregbesola’s leadership qualities and charged party members and other politicians to emulate his democratic doctrinal principles in politics and politicking and be united to take over the state in 2026.

Earlier, a chieftain of the ADC in Osun State, Senator Felix Ogunwale said, “This is a party that follows rules and regulations. Things will go smoothly and we are open to anyone who wants to join the party. However, we won’t allow those who will destroy our party.”

“I decided to join the party because i believe in the leadership of Aregbesola, and party members should engage in a mass campaign.”

Ogunwale said, “If you remember when Aregbesola came to Osun to contest for governor, how it started then is what we are witnessing again now. That is why I decided to join Aregbesola in this party”, he submitted.

